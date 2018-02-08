NHRA 2018 championship races

|Date
|Event
|Track
|Live text
|
2018-02-08 to 02-11
2018-02-09
2018-02-10
2018-02-11
|Pomona
|Pomona Raceway
|
|
2018-02-23 to 02-25
2018-02-23
2018-02-24
2018-02-25
|Phoenix
|Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
|
|
2018-03-15 to 03-18
|Gainesville
|Gainesville Raceway
|
2018-04-06 to 04-08
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Houston
|Royal Purple Raceway
|
2018-04-27 to 04-29
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
2018-05-04 to 05-06
|Atlanta
|Atlanta Dragway
|
2018-05-18 to 05-20
|Topeka
|Heartland Park Topeka
|
2018-05-31 to 06-03
|Chicago
|Route 66 Raceway
|
2018-06-07 to 06-10
|Englishtown
|Englishtown
|
2018-06-15 to 06-17
|Bristol
|Bristol Dragway
|
2018-06-21 to 06-24
|Norwalk
|Summit Motorsports Park
|
2018-07-06 to 07-08
|New England
|New England Dragway
|
2018-07-20 to 07-22
|Denver
|Bandimere Speedway
|
2018-07-27 to 07-29
|Sonoma
|Sonoma Raceway
|
2018-08-03 to 08-05
|Seattle
|Pacific Raceways
|
2018-08-16 to 08-19
|Brainerd
|Brainerd International Raceway
|
2018-08-29 to 09-03
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Raceway
|
2018-09-13 to 09-16
|Reading
|Maple Grove Raceway
|
2018-09-21 to 09-23
|St. Louis
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|
2018-10-04 to 10-07
|Dallas
|Texas Motorplex
|
2018-10-12 to 10-14
|Charlotte II
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
2018-10-25 to 10-28
|Las Vegas II
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
2018-11-08 to 11-11
|Pomona II
|Pomona Raceway