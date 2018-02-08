Global
NHRA 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-02-08 to 02-11
2018-02-09
2018-02-10
2018-02-11
United States Pomona
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Pomona Raceway
 
 
 
2018-02-23 to 02-25
2018-02-23
2018-02-24
2018-02-25
United States Phoenix
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
 
 
 
2018-03-15 to 03-18
United States Gainesville Gainesville Raceway
2018-04-06 to 04-08
United States Las Vegas Las Vegas Motor Speedway
2018-04-20 to 04-22
United States Houston Royal Purple Raceway
2018-04-27 to 04-29
United States Charlotte Charlotte Motor Speedway
2018-05-04 to 05-06
United States Atlanta Atlanta Dragway
2018-05-18 to 05-20
United States Topeka Heartland Park Topeka
2018-05-31 to 06-03
United States Chicago Route 66 Raceway
2018-06-07 to 06-10
United States Englishtown Englishtown
2018-06-15 to 06-17
United States Bristol Bristol Dragway
2018-06-21 to 06-24
United States Norwalk Summit Motorsports Park
2018-07-06 to 07-08
United States New England New England Dragway
2018-07-20 to 07-22
United States Denver Bandimere Speedway
2018-07-27 to 07-29
United States Sonoma Sonoma Raceway
2018-08-03 to 08-05
United States Seattle Pacific Raceways
2018-08-16 to 08-19
United States Brainerd Brainerd International Raceway
2018-08-29 to 09-03
United States Indianapolis Lucas Oil Raceway
2018-09-13 to 09-16
United States Reading Maple Grove Raceway
2018-09-21 to 09-23
United States St. Louis Gateway Motorsports Park
2018-10-04 to 10-07
United States Dallas Texas Motorplex
2018-10-12 to 10-14
United States Charlotte II Charlotte Motor Speedway
2018-10-25 to 10-28
United States Las Vegas II Las Vegas Motor Speedway
2018-11-08 to 11-11
United States Pomona II Pomona Raceway