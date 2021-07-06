Tickets Subscribe
Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK

By:

A Citroen C1 Challenge driver died in a crash during the category’s four-hour race at Snetterton in the UK last weekend.

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK

Angela Lucas suffered fatal injuries in the incident at the fast Riches right-hander of the Norfolk circuit, around three hours into Sunday’s second C1 contest of the British Automobile Racing Club event.

Lucas had made a handful of appearances with the C1 Racing Club, and was sharing the RaceDriver.me car with the scholarship’s winner Alexander Andersson and Shaun Fray last weekend. The trio had earlier finished in 44th place in the opening race on Saturday.

Governing body Motorsport UK, along with the BARC, has already begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Series boss Robin Welsh has paid tribute to Lucas, saying: “Angela was a popular and well-known character within the C1 Racing Club, and what’s happened is a huge shock to everyone who is part of the close-knit C1 racing community.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone involved with the club, are with Angela’s family and friends at this time.”

In a statement, the BARC said: “The BARC is now working with the national governing body, Motorsport UK and the police to understand the circumstances of the incident and will be making no further comment.

“The C1 Racing Club has quickly grown into a strong community since its creation in 2018 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected.

“Our thoughts are also with the volunteer marshals and rescue crews who were involved in the event and we are offering them all our support at this difficult time.”

Motorsport UK said it is “deeply saddened by the fatal accident”, adding: “Our thoughts are with the driver’s family, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present.”

The Snetterton incident was the first fatal crash during a UK circuit racing event since Paul Conn lost his life in an accident at the Kirkistown circuit in Northern Ireland in a Roadsports race in July 2019.

Motorsport.com sends its sincere condolences to Lucas’s family and friends.

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK
Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK

