Trevor Bayne to run three NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

Bayne, 32, will compete in three Xfinity races in JGR’s No. 19 Toyota during the remainder of the 2023 season, beginning with Friday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500 at 20 years old with Wood Brothers Racing, made nine Xfinity starts for JGR last season but had yet to enter a race so far this year.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native will also compete in the Sept. 15 race at Bristol, Tenn., and Sept. 23 at Texas.

“I’m excited to get back in the seat, especially with Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) at the helm. We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times,” Bayne said.

“It doesn’t hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to Victory Lane.”

In his nine races with JGR last season, Bayne had five top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including a pair of runner-up efforts at Nashville and New Hampshire. He has made 161 career Xfinity starts and has two wins, the most recent in 2013. He also made 187 starts in the Cup series.

“Trevor was a great addition to our program last year and we’re excited to have him back,” said Steve Desouza, executive vice president and general manager of JGR’s Xfinity program.

“He brings a great attitude to the track and shows a lot of valuable veteran qualities behind the wheel that we can benefit from as we make a run for an owner’s championship this fall.”

Bayne joins Myatt Snider, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Connor Mosack as drivers that have made a start in the No. 19 this season.