Sage Karam to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022

Karam, 26, will make several starts in the 2022 season with Alpha Prime Racing, which is co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Cesar Bacarella as the organization expands to two fulltime teams.

Karam, whose diverse racing background includes IndyCar and the Nitro Rallycross series, made four Xfinity and one Truck series start in 2021 with Jordan Anderson Racing. His best finish was 16th at the fall Xfinity race at Bristol, Tenn.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities that 2021 provided and am equally as excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for 2022,” said Karam. “I can’t thank Tommy Joe Martins enough for his trust and confidence heading into this season.

“I welcome the opportunity to learn from him and his team and look forward to competing against some of the toughest competition in motorsports.”

Karam is set to make his season debut for APR on March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“As competitive as the Xfinity Series field is going to be this year, it’s even more important to our team to bring in talented drivers like Sage,” said Martins. “Sage is a top-level race car driver with a history of success in everything he’s ever driven.

“We can’t wait to work with him.”

Ryan Ellis will join Karam at APR, with additional details on the organization’s driver lineup to be announced at a later date.