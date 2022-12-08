Nemechek to run full Xfinity schedule with JGR in 2023

Listen to this article

JGR announced on Thursday that Nemechek will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series in 2023 and drive its No. 20 Toyota.

Ben Beshore, who served as Kyle Busch’s crew chief in the Cup Series this past season, will lead Nemechek’s team.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full time in the Xfinity Series,” said Nemechek. “JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”

The Toyota development driver has more than 250 starts in NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. In the past two seasons in Trucks at KBM, Nemechek won a combined seven races and seven poles. He finished a career-best third in the series standings in 2021.

Nemechek, 25, is no stranger to JGR as he won in the Xfinity Series at Texas with the team in 2021 and ran three races behind the wheel of the No. 18 in 2022 with a best finish of second at Richmond.

Mobil 1 will serve as the primary sponsor for the year on the No. 20.

“John Hunter has shown the dedication it takes to be a successful racecar driver,” said Steve DeSouza, JGR’s executive vice president, Xfinity Series and driver development. “He has experience at all levels of NASCAR that will be valuable to the team in 2023.

“We are excited to add him to our driver lineup for the year and look forward to the success the No. 20 team will see.”

No. 19 car lineup

JGR also announced its No. 19 Toyota team will compete fulltime in 2023 with multiple drivers.

Ryan Truex will drive in six races. Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief for the No. 19 team in 2023.

Among the drivers also likely to have some races in the No. 19 is former Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne, who ran nine races for JGR in 2022 and finished second twice.

Truex ran five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top-five on three occasions. He also competed in 13 Xfinity races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” said Truex. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”

JGR previously announced that two-time ARCA East champion Sammy Smith will compete fulltime in the series in its No. 18 Toyota next season.