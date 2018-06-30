Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Kyle Larson goes from last to first for Xfinity win at Chicagoland

0 shares
Kyle Larson goes from last to first for Xfinity win at Chicagoland
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro ENEOS
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro ENEOS
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
30/06/2018 10:25

Kyle Larson started last and finished first to earn his second NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Larson, who won the pole but had to start from the rear of the field due to an unapproved tire change, cruised to a lopsided win over Kevin Harvick in Saturday’s Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The win is Larson’s second of the season on just three starts and 10th of his career.

“There is always hope with this team. They always make it a lot better for the race. Hats off to them,” Larson said. “Thanks to all fans for coming out. It’s super-hot outside and in the car. Glad to finally get the win here at Chicago.

“I can’t say enough about this race car. We were really bad yesterday (in practice).”

Larson used his appearance in the race this week to honor Sprint car driver Jason Jordan, who died last week from injuries sustained in a World of Outlaws event at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.

Daniel Suarez finished third, Cole Custer ended up fourth and Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 10 were Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Paul Menard, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott.

With less than 35 of 200 laps remaining, Larson was the leader as a final round of green-flag pit stops began – the last stops teams would need to complete the distance on fuel.

Contender Christopher Bell was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to make a pass-thru penalty. “Sorry guys,” Bell said to his team over the radio.

Custer overshot his pit box during his pit stop which resulted in a very slow stop.

Once the cycle of stops was completed with 20 laps remaining, Larson moved back into the lead followed by Harvick, Suarez, Hemric and Custer.

With 10 laps to go, Larson still held a lead over of eight seconds over Harvick.

Stage 2

Larson, who started the race from the rear of the field, held off Harvick to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Bell finished third, Custer was fourth and Paul Menard completed the top-five.

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, Harvick was the first off pit road and took over the race lead when Stage 2 went green on Lap 52. He was followed by Bell and Hemric.

Tyler Reddick’s team had a slow pit stop and lined up 11th on the restart.

Bell quickly got around Harvick after the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 59, Menard moved into the third position with Larson fourth and Allgaier in fifth.

With 22 to go in the stage, Harvick moved up to Bell’s rear bumper and challenged for the lead. But with 19 to go, Larson went three-wide to the high side of both Bell and Harvick and slid into the lead for the first time.

With less than five laps left in the stage Larson had already built up a more than four second lead over Harvick.

“Still too loose,” Harvick said to his team over the radio.

Stage 1

Reddick easily held off Bell to claim the Stage 1 victory which was the first stage win of his career.

Harvick finished third, Suarez was fourth and Hemric completed the top-five.

Reddick took the early lead on the first lap and on Lap 2 Kaz Grala’s No. 61 lost power and he immediately returned to pit road and then went to the garage.

With 33 laps remaining in Stage 1, Suarez powered around Reddick to take the lead for the first time.

On Lap 26, Reddick was able to get back around Suarez on the high side to retake the lead as Suarez dropped to the runner-up position with Harvick third.

With 15 laps remaining in the stage, Reddick continued to hold the lead followed by Harvick and Bell. Suarez had fallen to fourth.

With five laps left in the stage, Reddick held almost a one second advantage over Harvick.

Four cars had to start the race from the rear of the field. Larson, the pole winner, Custer and Vinnie Miller went to the back for unapproved tire changes. Ross Chastain started from the back for unapproved adjustments.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 200   81
2 98 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 200 8.030 38
3 00 united_states Cole Custer  Ford 200 9.559  
4 18 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 200 11.663 13
5 21 united_states Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 200 13.122  
6 1 united_states Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 200 15.170  
7 7 united_states Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 200 18.303  
8 22 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 200 20.304  
9 60 united_states Chase Briscoe  Ford 200 26.307 2
10 23 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 200 27.044  
11 19 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 200 28.258 11
12 20 united_states Christopher Bell  Toyota 199 1 lap 21
13 4 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
14 12 united_states Austin Cindric  Ford 199 1 lap  
15 11 united_states Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
16 2 united_states Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 199 16.014  
17 51 united_states Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
18 38 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 197 3 laps  
19 0 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
20 39 united_states Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
21 36 canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
22 35 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 195 5 laps  
23 52 united_states David Starr  Chevrolet 194 6 laps  
24 8 united_states Jones Blake  Chevrolet 194 6 laps  
25 15 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 191 9 laps  
26 55 united_states Brandon Hightower  Toyota 190 10 laps  
27 01 united_states Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 178 22 laps  
28 78 united_states Scott Heckert  Chevrolet 146 54 laps  
29 76 united_states Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 134 66 laps  
30 5 united_states Michael Annett  Chevrolet 130 70 laps  
31 90 united_states Josh Williams  Chevrolet 117 83 laps  
32 16 united_states Ryan Reed  Ford 105 95 laps  
33 9 united_states Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 99 101 laps 35
34 3 united_states Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 99 101 laps  
35 45 united_states Josh Bilicki  Toyota 83 117 laps  
36 66 united_states John Jackson  Chevrolet 63 137 laps  
37 13 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 52 148 laps  
38 40 united_states Chad Finchum  Toyota 23 177 laps  
39 93 united_states Jeff Green  Chevrolet 2 198 laps  
40 61 united_states Kaz Grala  Ford 1 199 laps

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR XFINITY main page