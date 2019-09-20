Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
14 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
02 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Bell takes aims at Xfinity title after 2018 'rude awakening'

shares
comments
Bell takes aims at Xfinity title after 2018 'rude awakening'
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 3:06 PM

This may be Christopher Bell’s last, best chance to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and he wants to make the most of it.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem-Parker Hannifin
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud

If 2019 turns out to be Bell’s final fulltime season in Xfinity – as many believe – then Bell’s goal will be championship-or-bust if he hopes to become the first driver to win titles in all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

“That’s been one of my goals ever since I was a kid. I wanted to set records, break records,” Bell said Thursday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. “I love getting track records whenever we qualify. 

“To be able to be the first driver to have three championships would be really, really – that would be a pretty cool record to have.”

Bell, 24, appeared to be on track to win the Xfinity title in his rookie season but wrecked out of back-to-back races late in the playoffs that left him in a must-win situation at Phoenix.

Letting it slip away

He did win, earning a berth in the Championship 4 at Homestead, Fla., the following week but ended up 11th as Tyler Reddick won the race and the championship.

“Last year was a rude awakening. I was in a very similar spot last year,” Bell said. “We snuck through the first round really easy. I won Richmond and locked myself into the second round.

“We ran top-five at the Roval and won at Dover, so we were on top of the world. Then all of a sudden we go to Kansas and crash. OK, we are not that bad. I think we were right on the bubble at Kansas. We go to Texas and we crash, and then the next thing you know you have to win at Phoenix to be able to race for a championship. 

“It happens fast. You get on the other side of it very, very fast.”

The importance of bonus points

Bell would like to eliminate those hiccups this season and looking to get off to another fast start in Friday night’s playoff opener at Richmond.

Having first-hand experience of how the championship outlook can change quickly even for the drivers in the best situations, means Bell wants to leave nothing to chance.

In the spring Richmond race, Bell started third and led 32 laps but finished 16th after getting caught up in an accident on Lap 143 of 250.

“The bonus points that we have right now are really big. It’s going to be really hard to out-point us, but if somebody outside the big three wins in the second round, then all of a sudden that bubble spot becomes a lot more relevant and especially if two people win, then one of us are out,” he said. 

“People underneath us winning races is a really big deal and it really affects us. I think that is a big focus point.”

Next article
Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Christopher Bell
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 20 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
05 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
24 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

22m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

3h

Latest news

Bell takes aims at Xfinity title after 2018 'rude awakening'
NSXF

Bell takes aims at Xfinity title after 2018 'rude awakening'

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule
NSXF

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule

Reddick fuel gamble pays off with Las Vegas Xfinity win
NSXF

Reddick fuel gamble pays off with Las Vegas Xfinity win

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
NSXF

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.