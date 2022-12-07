ARCA East champ Sammy Smith joins JGR's 2023 Xfinity lineup

Listen to this article

Smith, 18, will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota next season with sponsorship from Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation, Allstate Peterbilt, among others. Jeff Meendering will serve as his crew chief.

Smith competed in nine Xfinity races this season for JGR with one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best result was third at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

He also claimed the Sioux Chief Showdown championship, awarded to the driver who performs best in the 10 short track and road course events on the ARCA schedule.

“Sammy is a fantastic addition to our 2023 Xfinity lineup. He proved to have the passion and the talent to necessary to compete for wins in the races he ran for us in 2022,” said Steve DeSouza, JGR’s executive vice president of Xfinity Series and driver development.

“We are excited to get him in the No. 18 full time and know he will be competitive from the jump.”

The Toyota development driver made a name for himself in 2022 winning the ARCA East championship for the second consecutive year. He won six ARCA Menards Series races and five in ARCA East.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel full-time and am looking forward to a great season. I learned a lot in 2022 that will really help me to be competitive and run up front in the Xfinity Series,” Smith said.

“I am excited for next year and appreciate the opportunity.”