Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

By:

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule has been released, featuring 33 events.

The Xfinity Series schedule will closely resemble the Cup schedule next season.

32 of the 33 race weekends will be aligned with the Cup Series. Mid-Ohio is the lone standalone event.

The NXS drivers will also take on the Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway for the first time.

Bristol Motor Speedway will again host the regular season finale with Las Vegas Motor Speedway opening the playoffs. The Charlotte Roval and Martinsville Speedway will serve as the cutoff races with Phoenix Raceway as the season finale for the second consecutive year.

Off-weeks will be far and few between with a two-week break in July preceding 14 consecutive weeks of racing from August 7 to November 6.

Broadcast times and network information will be released at a later date.

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 13

Daytona

Saturday, February 20

Homestead-Miami

Saturday, February 27

Auto Club

Saturday, March 6

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 13

Phoenix

Saturday, March 20

Atlanta

Friday, April 9

Martinsville

Saturday, April 24

Talladega

Saturday, May 8

Darlington

Saturday, May 15

Dover

Saturday, May 22

COTA

Saturday, May 29

Charlotte

Saturday, June 5

Mid-Ohio

Saturday, June 12

Texas

Saturday, June 19

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 27

Pocono

Saturday, July 3

Road America

Saturday, July 10

Atlanta

Saturday, July 17

New Hampshire

Saturday, August 7

Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 14

Indianapolis Road Course

Saturday, August 21

Michigan

Friday, August 27

Daytona

Saturday, September 4

Darlington

Saturday, September 11

Richmond

Friday, September 17

Bristol

Saturday, September 25

Las Vegas

Saturday, October 2

Talladega

Saturday, October 9

Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 16

Texas

Saturday, October 23

Kansas

Saturday, October 30

Martinsville

Saturday, November 6

Phoenix

*Denotes playoff races

Series NASCAR XFINITY

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

