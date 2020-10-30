2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released
The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule has been released, featuring 33 events.
The Xfinity Series schedule will closely resemble the Cup schedule next season.
32 of the 33 race weekends will be aligned with the Cup Series. Mid-Ohio is the lone standalone event.
The NXS drivers will also take on the Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway for the first time.
Bristol Motor Speedway will again host the regular season finale with Las Vegas Motor Speedway opening the playoffs. The Charlotte Roval and Martinsville Speedway will serve as the cutoff races with Phoenix Raceway as the season finale for the second consecutive year.
Off-weeks will be far and few between with a two-week break in July preceding 14 consecutive weeks of racing from August 7 to November 6.
Broadcast times and network information will be released at a later date.
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Saturday, February 13
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, February 20
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Saturday, February 27
|
Auto Club
|
Saturday, March 6
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, March 13
|
Phoenix
|
Saturday, March 20
|
Atlanta
|
Friday, April 9
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, April 24
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, May 8
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, May 15
|
Dover
|
Saturday, May 22
|
COTA
|
Saturday, May 29
|
Charlotte
|
Saturday, June 5
|
Mid-Ohio
|
Saturday, June 12
|
Texas
|
Saturday, June 19
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Sunday, June 27
|
Pocono
|
Saturday, July 3
|
Road America
|
Saturday, July 10
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, July 17
|
New Hampshire
|
Saturday, August 7
|
Watkins Glen
|
Saturday, August 14
|
Indianapolis Road Course
|
Saturday, August 21
|
Michigan
|
Friday, August 27
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, September 4
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, September 11
|
Richmond
|
Friday, September 17
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, September 25
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, October 2
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, October 9
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Saturday, October 16
|
Texas
|
Saturday, October 23
|
Kansas
|
Saturday, October 30
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, November 6
|
Phoenix
*Denotes playoff races
