NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Friesen and Creed to get dirt rematch after Eldora 1-2

shares
comments
Friesen and Creed to get dirt rematch after Eldora 1-2
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 10:00 PM

Stewart Friesen and Sheldon Creed are going to rerun their exciting finish to Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby.

Race winner Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, Chevrolet Silverado
Race Winner Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing
Race Winner Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories

Friesen, a frequent competitor and winner on New York dirt tracks, held off Creed to win his first Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series race in 63 career starts.

Read Also:

The two are going to go toe-to-toe again in their NASCAR Trucks one more time on the dirt, competing in a one-on-one 10-lap exhibition race at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y.

The exhibition race, which has been approved by NASCAR, is part of the track’s Centennial Race Weekend, which includes a $100,000-to-win big block modified race.

A NASCAR spokesman said since there aren’t any other dirt races in the Truck series the remainder of the 2019 season, neither competitor would gain a competitive advantage. NASCAR also sees this as an opportunity to expose Trucks racing on dirt to another audience.

The 10-lap exhibition will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, prior to the $100,000-to-win race.

Orange County Fair Speedway is a 0.625 mi dirt oval. The track was built in 1857 for horse racing and staged its first automobile race on Aug. 16, 1919. The track has about 8,000 permanent seats.

The track also hosts the annual Eastern States 200 Modified race – the oldest consecutively-run championship event for dirt track Modified stock cars in the United States. Friesen has won the event two of the last three years.

Both Friesen and Creed’s trucks as well as their respective team haulers will be on display beginning on Friday, Aug. 16 at the track. Middletown is located about 70 miles northwest of New York City.

Friesen’s No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet has sported logos on his truck promoting the Centennial Race Weekend in three races this season, including Thursday night at Eldora.

