What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles. Kyle Larson is the most recent race winner at the Monster Mile.

Race: Drydene 311 Race 1

Drydene 311 Race 1 Date: Sunday, August 22, 2020

Sunday, August 22, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST.

4 p.m. EST. Location: Dover International Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

NASCAR no longer utilizes a random draw to decide the starting lineup, but a performance-based metric that puts Daytona RC winner Chase Elliott on pole this week.

TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST.

p.m. EST. Location: Dover International Speedway

Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover Starting Lineup Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Chase Elliott 9 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 4 Clint Bowyer 14 5 Joey Logano 22 6 Jimmie Johnson 48 7 Brad Keselowski 2 8 William Byron 24 9 Kurt Busch 1 10 Kevin Harvick 4 11 Alex Bowman 88 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Erik Jones 20 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 15 Michael McDowell 34 16 Tyler Reddick 8 17 Aric Almirola 10 18 Christopher Bell 95 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 20 Ryan Blaney 12 21 Cole Custer 41 22 Kyle Busch 18 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Bubba Wallace 43 25 Ty Dillon 13 26 Matt Kenseth 42 27 Ryan Preece 37 28 Daniel Suarez 96 29 Corey LaJoie 32 30 Brennan Poole 15 31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 32 Austin Dillon 3 33 Timmy Hill 66 34 JJ Yeley 27 35 Quin Houff 00 36 Reed Sorenson 77 37 Josh Bilicki 53 38 Joey Gase 51 39 Garrett Smithley 7 40 BJ McLeod 78 News of the week Dover will host a doubleheader for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Truck Series ran their lone event Friday evening, won by Zane Smith.

Austin Dillon is also returning to the seas of the No. 3 car this week after missing a race due to COVID-19.

Kyle Larson formally requested reinstatement to NASCAR after being suspended earlier this year for using a racial slur

Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.

