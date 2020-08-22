What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
The end of the regular season draws near as NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile for a doubleheader race weekend.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.
The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles. Kyle Larson is the most recent race winner at the Monster Mile.
- Race: Drydene 311 Race 1
- Date: Sunday, August 22, 2020
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Dover International Speedway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
NASCAR no longer utilizes a random draw to decide the starting lineup, but a performance-based metric that puts Daytona RC winner Chase Elliott on pole this week.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Dover International Speedway
Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|4
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|8
|William Byron
|24
|9
|Kurt Busch
|1
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11
|Alex Bowman
|88
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|13
|Erik Jones
|20
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|17
|Aric Almirola
|10
|18
|Christopher Bell
|95
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|20
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|22
|Kyle Busch
|18
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|26
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|27
|Ryan Preece
|37
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|30
|Brennan Poole
|15
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|32
|Austin Dillon
|3
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|53
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
|40
|BJ McLeod
|78
- Dover will host a doubleheader for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Truck Series ran their lone event Friday evening, won by Zane Smith.
- Austin Dillon is also returning to the seas of the No. 3 car this week after missing a race due to COVID-19.
- Kyle Larson formally requested reinstatement to NASCAR after being suspended earlier this year for using a racial slur
- Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
- Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.
