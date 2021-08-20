Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Michigan Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

With just two races remaining in the regular season, NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

What time is the NASCAR race?

There are just two more opportunities for drivers outside the playoffs to race their way into the postseason. The next chance comes this Sunday at the two-mile Michigan race track.

  • Race: FireKeepers Casino 400
  • Date: Sunday, August 22nd, 2021
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Michigan International Speedway 

Kevin Harvick, who has yet to win this year, was victorious in the last three races at Michigan. He is inside the playoffs on points, but is not yet guaranteed a spot. Kyle Larson now leads the regular season standings after a chaotic race at Indianapolis.

Of note, COVID-19 protocols have sidelined Corey LaJoie for this race. He will be replaced by Josh Berry in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports entry.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Start time: 3 pm EST.
  • Location: Michigan International Speedway
  • Stages: 60-60-80 (200 laps)

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
21 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Corey LaJoie (Josh Berry) 7 Spire Motorsports
25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
29 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
31 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
37 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
