Previous / NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Daytona?

Daytona International Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale in a wild Saturday night showdown for the final spot in the playoffs.

What time is the NASCAR race?

Daytona hosts the final race of the regular season as the playoff field is nearly set. 15 drivers have locked themselves into the postseason with Tyler Reddick currently holding the 16th and final spot. There are over a dozen drivers entering Saturday's race with one thing on their minds: Win and you're in.

  • Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • Date: Saturday, August 28th, 2021
  • Start time: 7 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Daytona International Speedway 

Austin Dillon is the only driver with the chance of taking the final playoff spot on points alone, but he would have to make up 25pts on his RCR teammate. Those in must-win situation include Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson looks to lock up the regular season title and the 15 playoff points that come with it. His only challenger is Denny Hamlin, who sits 28 points back.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 7:45 pm EST.
  • Location: Daytona International Speedway
  • Stages: 50-50-60 (160 laps)

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
7 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
10 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
11 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
16 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
19 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
21 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Joey Logano Team Penske
23 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
24 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
26 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing
27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
28 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
29 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
33 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
34 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
36 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing
38 Kaz Grala Kaulig Racing
39 Landon Cassill Gaunt Brothers Racing
40 David Starr Motorsports Business Management
