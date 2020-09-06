What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 500 miles, 367 laps and split into three stages (115-115-137). This race is the first of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both won at Darlington earlier this year in NASCAR's return to action after the COVID-19 halted all racing.

Brandon Jones won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race after Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin collided in a thrilling finish.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Denny Hamlin. The race will follow the Truck Series event this afternoon.

Darlington Starting Lineup Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 13 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 15 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 22 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 23 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 24 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 26 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 27 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing 28 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 34 Ross Chastain* 77 Spire Motorsports 35 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 36 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing

