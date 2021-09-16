What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs continue with yet another night of short track action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The half-mile will host all three national divisions with the Truck Series going green Thursday at 9:18 p.m. EST. immediately following the ARCA Racing Series. The Xfinity Series will go green Friday at 7:47 p.m. EST. But what about the Cup Series?

Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Date: Saturday, September 18th, 2021

Saturday, September 18th, 2021 Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.

7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

The last race at Bristol not run on dirt was won by Kevin Harvick. But the Busch brothers are going to be the ones to watch this weekend. They lead the field with wins at BMS with 14 victories between them, and both are just above the cut line.

Those in the drop zone are Alex Bowman (-0pts), Tyler Reddick (-5pts), William Byron (-18pts), and Michael McDowell (-38pts).

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 7:48 pm EST.

7:48 pm EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway Stages: 125-125-250 (500 laps)

NASCAR Bristol Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Joey Logano Team Penske 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 12 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 15 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 17 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 19 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 25 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 26 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 29 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 30 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 34 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 35 JJ Yeley Petty Ware Racing 36 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 37 James Davison Rick Ware Racing 38 David Starr Motorsports Business Management