NASCAR Cup / Kansas III / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?

The semifinal round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs gets underway at Kansas Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). Kansas hosts the opening race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.

Brett Moffitt won Saturday's Truck race while Chase Briscoe captured his ninth checkered flag of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that followed.

Additionally, Bret Holmes won the 2020 ARCA Menard's Series championship on Friday at the speedway.

  • Race: Hollywood Casino 400
  • Date: Sunday, October 18, 2020
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kansas Speedway

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Denny Hamlin has won the last two races at Kansas and is tied for the most victories among active drivers there with three. Only Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick have as many.

Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Busch was eliminated from the playoffs at the Charlotte Roval. After the points reset, it's Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch below the cut line.

  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Starting Lineup

Start Driver Car # Team
1 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
18 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
19 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
20 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
27 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
30 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
31 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
32 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
36 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
37 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
38 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 Chad Finchum 49
