What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?
The semifinal round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs gets underway at Kansas Speedway.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.
The race will be 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). Kansas hosts the opening race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.
Brett Moffitt won Saturday's Truck race while Chase Briscoe captured his ninth checkered flag of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that followed.
Additionally, Bret Holmes won the 2020 ARCA Menard's Series championship on Friday at the speedway.
- Race: Hollywood Casino 400
- Date: Sunday, October 18, 2020
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Kansas Speedway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Denny Hamlin has won the last two races at Kansas and is tied for the most victories among active drivers there with three. Only Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick have as many.
Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Busch was eliminated from the playoffs at the Charlotte Roval. After the points reset, it's Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch below the cut line.
- TV Channel: NBC
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kansas Starting Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|10
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|30
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|31
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|33
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|Chad Finchum
|49
