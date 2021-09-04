What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway with a crown jewel event no less -- the Southern 500. Kyle Larson enters the race as the top seed in the reset standings ahead of Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

Race: Southern 500

Southern 500 Date: Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Sunday, September 5th, 2021 Start time: 6 p.m. EST.

6 p.m. EST. Location: Darlington Raceway

Blaney is on a hot streak entering the playoffs, fresh off back-to-back victories. He will also start from pole position Sunday. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have enjoyed the most success at Darlington with three wins each. However, Truex is the most recent winner after taking the checkered flag at Darlington in May of this year.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 6:18 pm EST.

6:18 pm EST. Location: Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway Stages: 115-115-137 (367)

NASCAR Southern 500 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 5 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 7 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Joey Logano Team Penske 12 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 16 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 18 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 20 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 26 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing 27 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 28 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 31 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 33 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 34 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 35 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing 36 James Davison Rick Ware Racing 37 Quin Houff StarCom Racing