What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday
NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway with a highly unusual schedule as the Cup Series kicks off the race weekend on Thursday.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Super Start Batteries 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at X p.m. EST.
The race will 271 laps and 400 miles in length. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at the track.
Race: Super Start Batteries 400
Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
- Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Kansas Speedway
The Cup Series kicks off an unusual weekend which includes an Xfinity Series, ARCA and two Truck Series races at the 1.5 mile oval.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick drew pole position with Team Penske's Joey Logano alongside.
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Kansas Speedway
Super Start Batteries 400 Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|3
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|15
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|19
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|22
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|23
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|24
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Garrett Smithley
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|30
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|GoFas Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|35
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|36
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Reed Sorenson
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|BJ McLeod
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
NASCAR released more of their schedule earlier this month, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
