What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 109 laps and split into three stages (25-25-59). The Charlotte Roval hosts the elimination race for the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs where positions ninth through 12th in the championship will be knocked out of title contention.

Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have locked themselves into the Round of 8 courtesy of race wins over the past two weeks.

A.J. Allmendinger won a chaotic and rain-soaked NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and inclement is expected again on Sunday. The Cup teams do have rain tires and will still race should conditions deteriorate.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Chase Elliott is the most recent winner at the Roval, doing so last year despite nosing his car into the Turn 1 barrier.

Joey Logano is the driver on the bubble with reigning series champion Kyle Busch sitting below the cut line, 21 points back. Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are also facing elimination.

