What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

What time is the NASCAR race?

Denny Hamlin is safely in the Round of 8 with his victory at Las Vegas, but the other 11 playoff drivers have a nervous weekend ahead at the Charlotte Roval.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman all enter below the cutline the points extremely tight from third to ninth in the standings.

The Xfinity cars will be the first ones on track, going green at 3:37 p.m. EST on Saturday.

But what about the Cup Series?

Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Bank of America Roval 400 Date: Sunday, October 10th, 2021

Sunday, October 10th, 2021 Start time: 2 p.m. EST.

2 p.m. EST. Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

There will be a competition caution at Lap 10. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this weekend. The reigning series champion claimed the checkered flag in both 2019 and 2020 at the Roval.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 2:30 pm EST.

2:30 pm EST. Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stages: 25-25-59 (109 laps)

NASCAR Charlotte Roval Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver 1 Denny Hamlin 2 Brad Keselowski 3 Joey Logano 4 Christopher Bell 5 Martin Truex Jr. 6 Ryan Blaney 7 Kevin Harvick 8 Chase Elliott 9 Kyle Busch 10 Kyle Larson 11 William Byron 12 Alex Bowman 13 Kurt Busch 14 Austin Dillon 15 Bubba Wallace 16 Chris Buescher 17 Erik Jones 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19 Michael McDowell 20 Anthony Alfredo 21 Aric Almirola 22 Chase Briscoe 23 Cole Custer 24 Ryan Newman 25 Daniel Suarez 26 Corey LaJoie 27 Ross Chastain 28 Quin Houff 29 Tyler Reddick 30 Matt DiBenedetto 31 Ryan Preece 32 Cody Ware 33 A.J. Allmendinger 34 Garrett Smithley 35 Scott Heckert 36 Joey Hand 37 Josh Bilicki 38 Justin Haley 39 Timmy Hill