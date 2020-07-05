What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
The 16th round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual running of the Brickyard 400.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, capping off a historic weekend with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series who both raced on the IMS road course.
Kevin Harvick, who currently leads the championship standings, is the defending winner of the event.
- Race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Scott Dixon took a dominant win in Saturday's IndyCar race, winning the first two races of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing. On the NASCAR side, Chase Briscoe earned his fifth NXS win of the year after a thrilling battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 160 laps with stages of 50-50-60.
It's the first NASCAR race of the year for NBC with Rick Allen calling the action alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.
Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour came to an abrupt halt this weekend at Indy, a race he has won four times. Johnson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for at least two weeks. Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 car Sunday.
- TV Channel: NBC
- Streaming: NBCSports.com
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Brickyard 400?
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|2
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Justin Allgaier*
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|10
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|21
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|22
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|26
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|27
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|30
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|32
|Ross Chastain
|Spire Motorsports
|33
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|36
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Johs Bilicki
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|BJ McLeod
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|ARCA Menards
|--
|FS1
|--
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
