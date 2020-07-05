NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
31 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
28 Jun
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
05 Jul
Race in
03 Hours
18 Minutes
16 Seconds
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
12 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
02 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
09 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
16 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
23 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
29 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
06 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
12 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
19 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
27 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
04 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
11 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
18 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
25 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
01 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
08 Nov
Previous
What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
Jul 5, 2020, 3:48 PM

The 16th round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual running of the Brickyard 400.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR heads to the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, capping off a historic weekend with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series who both raced on the IMS road course.

Kevin Harvick, who currently leads the championship standings, is the defending winner of the event.

  • Race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
  • Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon took a dominant win in Saturday's IndyCar race, winning the first two races of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing. On the NASCAR side, Chase Briscoe earned his fifth NXS win of the year after a thrilling battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 160 laps with stages of 50-50-60.

It's the first NASCAR race of the year for NBC with Rick Allen calling the action alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour came to an abrupt halt this weekend at Indy, a race he has won four times. Johnson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for at least two weeks. Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 car Sunday.

  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Streaming: NBCSports.com
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Brickyard 400?

Pos. Driver Team
1 Joey Logano Team Penske
2 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
3 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
4 Justin Allgaier* Hendrick Motorsports
5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
11 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
20 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
21 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
22 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
25 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
26 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
27 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
28 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
29 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
30 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
31 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
32 Ross Chastain Spire Motorsports
33 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
36 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 Johs Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky ARCA Menards -- FS1 --
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
