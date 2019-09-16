Truex snatches Stage 2 win at Las Vegas from Logano

Logano got held up by a lapped car with two of 80 laps left in the stage which allowed Truex to slip by for the lead. Until then, Logano had dominated the stage.

Kyle Larson finished third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Harvick was the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 87, Harvick led the way followed by Logano, Aric Almirola, Byron and Austin Dillon.

Byron made it three-wide on the start and briefly took the lead before Logano snatched it back before the completion of the restart lap.

Erik Jones fell off the pace with his No. 20 Toyota apparently stuck in second gear. He took his car to the garage on Lap 90 for repairs.

With 60 laps remaining in the second stage, Logano had built up nearly a 1-second lead on Byron as Elliott moved up to third.

On Lap 102, Jones returned to the race, but 15 laps down.

Elliott made his way around Byron to take the second spot on Lap 109 and began working on challenging Logano for the lead.

With 40 laps to go in the second stage, Logano held about a 1-second lead over Elliott. Larson had moved up to third, Truex was fourth and Harvick fifth.

On Lap 122, several cars hit pit road to begin another round of green-flag pit stops. With the stops completed on Lap 126, Logano remained out front followed by Truex, Elliott, Larson and Harvick.

After 150 laps, Logano had a 1.3-second lead over Elliott as Truex had dropped back to third. Larson was fourth and Harvick fifth.

With 20 laps remaining in the stage, Elliott had closed his deficit to Logano to about half-a-second with Truex close behind in third.

On Lap 142, Truex got around Elliott to take the second spot and took aim on Logano for the lead.

With two laps left in the stage, Truex finally caught Logano and took the lead for the first time as Logano got held up by a lapped car.