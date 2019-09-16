NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Race report

Truex snatches Stage 2 win at Las Vegas from Logano

Truex snatches Stage 2 win at Las Vegas from Logano
By:
Sep 16, 2019, 1:00 AM

Martin Truex Jr. passed Joey Logano with two laps remaining to take the Stage 2 win in the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener.

Logano got held up by a lapped car with two of 80 laps left in the stage which allowed Truex to slip by for the lead. Until then, Logano had dominated the stage.

Kyle Larson finished third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Harvick was the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 87, Harvick led the way followed by Logano, Aric Almirola, Byron and Austin Dillon.

Byron made it three-wide on the start and briefly took the lead before Logano snatched it back before the completion of the restart lap.

 

Erik Jones fell off the pace with his No. 20 Toyota apparently stuck in second gear. He took his car to the garage on Lap 90 for repairs.

With 60 laps remaining in the second stage, Logano had built up nearly a 1-second lead on Byron as Elliott moved up to third.

On Lap 102, Jones returned to the race, but 15 laps down.

Elliott made his way around Byron to take the second spot on Lap 109 and began working on challenging Logano for the lead.

With 40 laps to go in the second stage, Logano held about a 1-second lead over Elliott. Larson had moved up to third, Truex was fourth and Harvick fifth.

On Lap 122, several cars hit pit road to begin another round of green-flag pit stops. With the stops completed on Lap 126, Logano remained out front followed by Truex, Elliott, Larson and Harvick.

After 150 laps, Logano had a 1.3-second lead over Elliott as Truex had dropped back to third. Larson was fourth and Harvick fifth.

With 20 laps remaining in the stage, Elliott had closed his deficit to Logano to about half-a-second with Truex close behind in third.

On Lap 142, Truex got around Elliott to take the second spot and took aim on Logano for the lead.

With two laps left in the stage, Truex finally caught Logano and took the lead for the first time as Logano got held up by a lapped car.

Next article
NASCAR Modified legend Stefanik killed in plane crash

Previous article

NASCAR Modified legend Stefanik killed in plane crash
Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas II
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 13 Sep
21:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 13 Sep
00:30
16:30
Qualifying Sat 14 Sep
21:05
13:05
Race Sun 15 Sep
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

