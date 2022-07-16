Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire Qualifying report

Truex beats Elliott for New Hampshire pole

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – his first since the 2018 season.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Truex, who was the next-to-last- of the 10 drivers to qualify in the final round of Saturday’s session, grabbed the top spot with an average lap speed of 127.113 mph.

The pole is the first for Truex since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing and the 20th of his career.

“I’m really just proud of everybody on the team. We’ve had an up-and-down year and we’ve been digging and clawing and scratching and fighting and just proud of everyone,” said Truex, who has never won at New Hampshire in 28 career starts.

“This track has always been a special one for me. I certainly didn’t come here expecting to have this kind of speed and I’m just so proud of everybody.

“It’s going to be very difficult to pass. You could kind of see it in practice. I kind of caught a guy and I just kept slowing down the more he slowed down. Track position will be huge. Our pit crew has really come a long way since the beginning of the year and we’re really going to have to lean on them tomorrow.”

Last week’s race winner, Chase Elliott, ended up second-fastest (126.922 mph). It’s the third consecutive week he’ll start on the front row.

Kurt Busch will line up third and Bubba Wallace fourth as 23XI Racing swept the second row. Christopher Bell rounds out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are William Byron, who was fastest in practice; Aric Almirola; Kyle Larson; Brad Keselowski; and Kevin Harvick, who got loose on his quick lap and had to get out of the throttle.

Round 1 / Group B

Kurt Busch surprised with an average lap speed of 128.376 mph – which ended up the fastest of the day – to led Group B.

“I just nailed the lap,” Busch said. “The guys made really good adjustments to my car.”

Truex wound up second-fastest (128.074 mph) and Laron was third (128.035 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell.

Among those who failed to advance from Group B were Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

Round 1 / Group A

Elliott, the last car to go out, set a blistering pace with an average lap speed of 127.393 mph to lead Group A.

Elliott’s Hendrick teammate, Byron, ended up second-fastest (127.193 mph) and Wallace was third (126.664 mph).

“It didn’t feel too good honestly,” Wallace said. “I was on the tight side. My engineer did a great job keeping me updated on information. All in all, it's still a good run for us.”

Also advancing to the final round were Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher and Austin Cindric.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire
Previous article

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire

Can Kevin Harvick pull off a playoff surprise at New Hampshire? New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup

Can Kevin Harvick pull off a playoff surprise at New Hampshire?

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Truex beats Elliott for New Hampshire pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex beats Elliott for New Hampshire pole

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – his first since the 2018 season.

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire

William Byron, who has never finished in the top-10 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire, led the way in Saturday’s lone practice.

Ty Dillon and Petty GMS to part ways after 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon and Petty GMS to part ways after 2022

Petty GMS and Ty Dillon have agreed to part ways after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Round 20 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.