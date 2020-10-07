NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

shares
comments
David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
By:

Even with Denny Hamlin’s stellar season and changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota’s NASCAR boss offered a harsh assessment of the manufacturer’s 2020 season in the Cup Series.

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry pit stop after crash
Race Winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Genuine Parts & Service
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota TrueStart
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and David Wilson

“I’m more focused on the losses than the wins and I hate to say it but we’re sitting on eight wins in 31 starts this year and that’s unacceptable; that’s ridiculous,” said David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA.

“We’re better than that. We should be sitting on somewhere between 13 and 15 right now. But it’s a tough sport and we’ve got some incredible teams that we’re competing with and we can never think that we’re that much better than anybody else out there, because we’re not.

“That’s what so fun about it.”

Wilson grim assessment may seem surprising considering Toyota provides support to only six fulltime teams each week in the Cup series with races that feature anywhere between 36 and 40 entries.

Setting a high bar

But Wilson said the manufacturer sets a high bar for itself every year.

While Hamlin has had his second straight impressive season – he picked up win No. 7 last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway – only one other driver Toyota driver has won in the Cup series this season. Martin Truex Jr. scored a victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in June.

Reigning series champion and Toyota driver Kyle Busch remains winless this season and in danger of being eliminated from this season’s playoffs in Sunday’s cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

Toyota drivers Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez all failed to advance to the playoffs this season and have not won a race.

Asked to further explain why he considers this season’s performance “unacceptable” and “ridiculous,” Wilson said: “I think we’ve by and large not executed like we are capable of executing. I can count easily five losses on one hand that should have been wins, just this year and I’m sure there are more than that.

“Some of them are like Las Vegas – where it’s the last stage, all the cars up front typically pick one strategy and there’s always a couple that aren’t capable of winning that just hang on to see what happens. So, we’ve lost a couple that way.

“We’ve lost too many because of a loose wheel on the last pit stop of the third stage, missteps or mistakes on our part. This isn’t directed at any single team or driver. Those are the things that are unacceptable because we hold ourselves to the highest of standard – and it’s every part of the organization, every part on that car.”

Wilson said every team this season has had to face the same change in operating conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a manufacturer, we haven’t done as good a job as the Ford guys in particular, and that’s on me,” he said. “This (weekend format changes) isn’t going away anytime soon.

“We are on it and we’re going to the next five races expecting to win out. And that’s not arrogance. We should win every one of these next five races. The next round – Kansas, Texas, Martinsville – I think we were two out of three in the earlier races this year.

“That’s just me speaking plainly.”

Related video

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Previous article

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win

Latest news

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

2
Formula 1

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit

3
Formula 1

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

4
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

5
Formula 1

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

Latest news

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NAS

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
NAS

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021
NAS

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"
NAS

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
NAS

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

Latest videos

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021 01:01
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers 02:54
NASCAR Cup

Roval set to dash hopes for four 2020 playoff drivers

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special 01:24
NASCAR Cup

Bowman, Johnson friendship makes the No. 48 special

Bowman tapped as next driver of the No. 48 01:46
NASCAR Cup

Bowman tapped as next driver of the No. 48

Almirola, Bowman wreck at front of pack at ‘Dega; ends No. 10’s day 02:31
NASCAR Cup

Almirola, Bowman wreck at front of pack at ‘Dega; ends No. 10’s day

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.