NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix?

By:

Three champions will be crowned as NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway for championship weekend.

How to watch NASCAR championship weekend?

The NASCAR Truck Series will be the first to crown their champion on Friday. John-Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, and Matt Crafton make up the final four. Crafton is looking for a record-tying fourth title while the other three contenders aim for their first ever title at the Truck level.

  • Race: Lucas Oil 150
  • Date: November 5th, 2021
  • Green flag: 8:09 p.m. EST.
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Phoenix Raceway
  • Stages: 45-45-60 (150 laps)
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will follow on Saturday with Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, and Noah Gragson. Can Cindric go back-to-back or will it be a first-time champion in NASCAR's secondary division? Hemric could do something never done before and potentially win the title without ever having won a race before, having finished second ten times in his career.

  • Race: Xfinity Series Championship Race
  • Date: November 6th, 2021
  • Green flag: 8:46 p.m. EST.
  • TV Channel: NBCSN 
  • Location: Phoenix Raceway
  • Stages: 45-45-110 (200 laps)
The NASCAR Cup Series title-decider will cap off the weekend with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott enters as the defending champion and most recent winner of the fall race at Phoenix. However, Truex won there earlier this year. Both Larson and Hamlin are looking for the first ever Cup Series titles.

  • Race: Cup Series Championship Race
  • Date: November 7th, 2021
  • Green flag: 3:34 p.m. EST.
  • TV Channel: NBCSN 
  • Location: Phoenix Raceway
  • Stages: 75-115-122 (312 laps)
