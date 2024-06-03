All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup

SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"

Shane van Gisbergen has added another NASCAR win to his resume – one with important ramifications – but there remains an even bigger goal to achieve.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, Focused Health Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

The three-time Supercars champion captured his first victory in the Xfinity Series last Saturday at Portland International Raceway, passing Justin Allgaier with three of 75 laps remaining and holding on for the win.

The victory locks van Gisbergen into the 2024 series playoffs in his rookie season. Until his win, he was struggling to stay in contention for a berth based on points.

“It’s been a pretty special nine to 10 months since we decided to do this, and yeah, pretty stoked to be now in the playoffs and back in Victory Lane again,” van Gisbergen said.

“It’s pretty special. Every week, you know we’re not running up front, but I’m having a lot of fun doing it anyway.”

Race winner Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, Quad Lock Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, Quad Lock Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in more than 60 years to win a Cup race in his debut when he took victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race driving for Trackhouse Racing.

The victory served as the instigator for the 35-year-old Kiwi to move to NASCAR competition this season, where he is racing full-time in Xfinity and part-time in Cup, both with Kaulig Racing.

The goal is to prepare for a full-time move to the Cup Series with Trackhouse and van Gisbergen knows while Saturday’s win on the Portland road course was important, it’s his learning curve on ovals that needs improvement.

Outside of a blown engine at Las Vegas, van Gisbergen has ran competitively in the 11 races so far this season in Xfinity. He has a pair of top-10 finishes, including third at Atlanta. He has led just a single lap on an oval, however.

“I’m a long way from (winning on an oval) and I understand that, but it’s a process, you know. These guys have been doing it since they were kids whereas this stuff (road racing) I’ve been doing since I was a kid,” he said.

“So, I got a lot to learn on the ovals, but I’m going to keep getting better and keep focusing. Yeah, one day I want to win on an oval, but I know it’s probably a long way away, but I’m going to keep learning.

“That’s the next goal.”

Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro

Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

In the meantime, van Gisbergen is still getting accustomed to the more physical nature of NASCAR racing, whether it be on short ovals or even road courses.

He owned up to his own mishap in the first turn of the first lap at Portland when he ran into leader Sam Mayer and sent him around. Twice later in the race, van Gisbergen went off course to avoid incidents but was able to continue.

“It’s just all these games. I’m still learning and figuring it out,” he said. “Going four-wide into Turn 1, it’s hard, you know. I’m on the conservative side and these people, they don't give a (expletive). They just send it in there and hope they come out the other side.

“So yeah, I’m still figuring out the American style.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Keselowski takes "good momentum" from another top-three finish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Keselowski takes "good momentum" from another top-three finish

Keselowski takes "good momentum" from another top-three finish

NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Keselowski takes "good momentum" from another top-three finish
Penske's Walt Czarnecki: "We never lost faith in Austin Cindric"

Penske's Walt Czarnecki: "We never lost faith in Austin Cindric"

NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Penske's Walt Czarnecki: "We never lost faith in Austin Cindric"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Shane van Gisbergen
More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win

Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win

NASCAR XFINITY
Portland
Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash

Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash

NASCAR XFINITY
Circuit of the Americas
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash
William Byron fastest overall in NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

William Byron fastest overall in NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
William Byron fastest overall in NASCAR Cup practice at COTA
Kaulig Racing
More from
Kaulig Racing
"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10

"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10

NASCAR Cup
Dover
"Early Christmas present" helps Daniel Hemric to Dover top 10
Kyle Larson beats Shane van Gisbergen to COTA Xfinity pole

Kyle Larson beats Shane van Gisbergen to COTA Xfinity pole

NASCAR XFINITY
Circuit of the Americas
Kyle Larson beats Shane van Gisbergen to COTA Xfinity pole
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Latest news

Who was really to blame for IndyCar chaos on Detroit’s streets?

Who was really to blame for IndyCar chaos on Detroit’s streets?

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
Who was really to blame for IndyCar chaos on Detroit’s streets?
Liberty got "very lucky" to buy F1 from Ecclestone to exploit untapped potential

Liberty got "very lucky" to buy F1 from Ecclestone to exploit untapped potential

F1 Formula 1
Liberty got "very lucky" to buy F1 from Ecclestone to exploit untapped potential
WIN! A VIP Race Weekend Experience in Silverstone

WIN! A VIP Race Weekend Experience in Silverstone

F1 Formula 1
British GP
WIN! A VIP Race Weekend Experience in Silverstone
What's next for Esteban Ocon in F1 after Alpine departure?

What's next for Esteban Ocon in F1 after Alpine departure?

F1 Formula 1
What's next for Esteban Ocon in F1 after Alpine departure?

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global