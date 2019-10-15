NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "bummed" not to "finish off" Talladega win

shares
comments
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "bummed" not to "finish off" Talladega win
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 5:16 PM

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knew he had a good shot at a win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and he came oh-so-close.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide / Amazon Echo Auto, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang SunnyD
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide / Amazon Echo Auto, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Night Vision
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Hazelnut and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang SunnyD
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide / Amazon Echo Auto, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Night Vision
Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang SunnyD

Stenhouse led 32 laps in Monday’s rain-delayed race and all in the final 53 laps of the 188-lap event. And he was pacing the field as late as Lap 180 until Kurt Busch got a push by him on Lap 181.

Two laps later, however, he got collected in an 11-car wreck on the backstretch. His Roush-Fenway Racing team was able to repair the damage enough where he was still in contention when the race returned to green on Lap 187. He restarted 14th and managed a ninth-place finish.

“It’s nice being that close. We put ourselves in the right positions, got to control the race for a little while,” said Stenhouse, who is leaving the Roush organization at the end of the season. “I felt like my spotter and I did a really good job blocking the right lines at the right time and just trying to learn for the end of that race.

“All in all, we had a really fast car. I’m bummed we couldn’t finish it off. There at the end I felt like we were still plenty fast enough to get the job done, but I just ran out of laps to get back up there.”

Read Also:

In an interview Friday, Stenhouse said his team had put a lot of emphasis on preparing for this race. 

“I just want to get another win for a group of guys that I’ve worked with for a long time, and I know we’ve got a good shot at it,” he said then. “So for us and the No. 17 team that’s what we’ve been focused on, that’s what I’ve been focused on.”

Stenhouse, 32, said he remains focused on trying to close the 2019 season and his tenure with Roush with the best possible finishes he can.

“I let my team off the track, agent-wise, kind of handle everything beyond that and what we’re going to do for next year and the options and just try and figure that out,” he said. “It’s not a quick process by any means.

“We’ve talked to different teams and just trying to wait and kind of see what direction we go, but, for me, obviously since the week of Charlotte it’s just trying to put solid weekends together.”

Stenhouse hopes for another one next weekend at Kansas. He finished 11th there in the spring and led 11 laps, including three late in the race.

“Earlier this year, being able to battle with (Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman), take the lead there, it gives us some confidence that the package that we had was good, but it was still fresh in the season.

“I feel like the package, team to team, has evolved a lot and what you need in your race car to be fast at Kansas will be different than what we had there in the spring. We didn’t really manage the end of that race very well and gave up definitely a top-five finish, but, all in all, we’re excited to get back there for sure.”

Read Also:

Next article
Ryan Newman 'survived' Talladega but lost in photo-finish

Previous article

Ryan Newman 'survived' Talladega but lost in photo-finish
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
16:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
16:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

3
Formula 1

Early end to Japanese GP "very unfortunate", Masi admits

4
Formula 1

Sainz proud McLaren's speed made Leclerc "give up" at Suzuka

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "bummed" not to "finish off" Talladega win
NAS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "bummed" not to "finish off" Talladega win

Ryan Newman 'survived' Talladega but lost in photo-finish
NAS

Ryan Newman 'survived' Talladega but lost in photo-finish

Gaughan walks away from "easy, quick flip" at Talladega
NAS

Gaughan walks away from "easy, quick flip" at Talladega

Blaney beats Newman in thrilling photo finish at Talladega
NAS

Blaney beats Newman in thrilling photo finish at Talladega

Big wreck ends Stage 2 at Talladega with Bowyer out front
NAS

Big wreck ends Stage 2 at Talladega with Bowyer out front

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.