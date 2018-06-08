Ryan Blaney tops first Michigan Cup practice at 202.617mph

Ryan Blaney topped Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Michigan International Speedway with a lap over 202 mph.
Blaney was one of nine cars to post average lap speeds of over 200 mph in the abbreviated session. Just minutes before its conclusion, Blaney rocketed to the top of the speed chart with a lap at 202.617 mph.
Michigan has been a difficult track for Blaney, with only one finish better than 15th in six series starts.
Kyle Busch was second (201.935 mph) and Blaney’s Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, was third (201.867 mph). Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Paul Menard, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano.
The start of the session was delayed by five minutes due to fuel spilled on the backstretch, apparently from one of the jet dryers that was working the track following the conclusion of ARCA practice.
About six minutes after the session began, the practice was put under caution again as there were more complaints about fluid on the backstretch.
Once the area was cleaned again, Hamlin was first car back on the track but after running through the area he declared it was “no good.”
NASCAR ended up extending the session an extra 10 minutes after several teams complained about the lack of track time do to no fault of their own.
Three drivers were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of Friday’s practice – Garrett Smithley (late to inspection last weekend) and Elliott and Logano (both failed inspection twice last weekend).
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|5
|35.535
|202.617
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|5
|35.655
|0.120
|0.120
|201.935
|3
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|5
|35.667
|0.132
|0.012
|201.867
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|5
|35.736
|0.201
|0.069
|201.478
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|35.797
|0.262
|0.061
|201.134
|6
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|9
|35.887
|0.352
|0.090
|200.630
|7
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|14
|35.898
|0.363
|0.011
|200.568
|8
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|5
|35.944
|0.409
|0.046
|200.312
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|8
|35.977
|0.442
|0.033
|200.128
|10
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|5
|36.004
|0.469
|0.027
|199.978
|11
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|5
|36.025
|0.490
|0.021
|199.861
|12
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|13
|36.046
|0.511
|0.021
|199.745
|13
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|10
|36.079
|0.544
|0.033
|199.562
|14
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|7
|36.098
|0.563
|0.019
|199.457
|15
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|10
|36.109
|0.574
|0.011
|199.396
|16
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|5
|36.137
|0.602
|0.028
|199.242
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|7
|36.162
|0.627
|0.025
|199.104
|18
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|4
|36.175
|0.640
|0.013
|199.032
|19
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|14
|36.182
|0.647
|0.007
|198.994
|20
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|8
|36.195
|0.660
|0.013
|198.923
|21
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|9
|36.206
|0.671
|0.011
|198.862
|22
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|9
|36.236
|0.701
|0.030
|198.697
|23
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|Ford
|14
|36.239
|0.704
|0.003
|198.681
|24
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|9
|36.240
|0.705
|0.001
|198.675
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|10
|36.264
|0.729
|0.024
|198.544
|26
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|6
|36.279
|0.744
|0.015
|198.462
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|6
|36.285
|0.750
|0.006
|198.429
|28
|95
|Kasey Kahne
|Chevrolet
|8
|36.385
|0.850
|0.100
|197.884
|29
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|6
|36.408
|0.873
|0.023
|197.759
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|8
|36.488
|0.953
|0.080
|197.325
|31
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|5
|36.642
|1.107
|0.154
|196.496
|32
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|14
|37.530
|1.995
|0.888
|191.847
|33
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|14
|37.961
|2.426
|0.431
|189.668
|34
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|13
|38.116
|2.581
|0.155
|188.897
|35
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|Toyota
|10
|38.236
|2.701
|0.120
|188.304
|36
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|8
|38.410
|2.875
|0.174
|187.451
|37
|7
|D.J. Kennington
|Chevrolet
|14
|38.630
|3.095
|0.220
|186.384
|38
|99
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|9
|39.176
|3.641
|0.546
|183.786
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|3
|39.180
|3.645
|0.004
|183.767