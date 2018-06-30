Ryan Blaney tops first Cup practice at Chicagoland

Jimmie Johnson set the pace early in the session at 178.861mph, just ahead of young teammate Alex Bowman at 178.749mph.

But in the final seconds of the 50 minute practice, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney rocketed to the top of the charts on his 14th lap, putting up a 178.992mph lap.

Johnson also ran the most laps at 31, telling NBCSN afterwards, "really impressed with the way we unloaded and how this Chevrolet is driving."

Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top-ten.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was down in 19th on the speed charts.

The session went incident-free. Two drivers -- Landon Cassill and B.J. McLeod -- were given 15-minute practice holds for being late to inspection.