Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Analysis

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

By:

After a slow start to the 2020 season, Chase Elliott ended up winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship – Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet’s first title since 2016.

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro MetroTech
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro MetroTech
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro MetroTech celebrates his victory
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally celebrates his win
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win
Pole Award winner Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

Capturing the championship of the highest form of motorsports in the United States is a goal that is certainly difficult to top.

However, with its performance so far this season, Hendrick is making its 2020 season look like a subpar outing.

The Cup Series still has 11 races remaining before the start of the 2021 playoffs and already all four of Hendrick’s drivers – Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman – have won races, collecting six victories among them.

Larson, who joined the organization in the offseason replacing seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, has already led more 1,100 laps – 346 more than the next-highest driver (Denny Hamlin, 754).

Just in the last three weeks, HMS has set a record to become the first four-car team in NASCAR history to sweep the top-four finishing positions in a race (Dover, Del.); and with Larson’s win in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Hendrick became the winningest organization in Cup history, with victory No. 269.

Elliott’s win May 23 at the Circuit of the Americas allowed HMS to tie the previous record holder, Petty Enterprises (268).

The all-time wins leader

For team owner Rick Hendrick, it’s a milestone that’s still hard to comprehend.

“When we were like at 200 wins, just thinking that you’re going to win 269 and beat Richard (Petty)’s number, I never thought we’d get there,” Hendrick said. “Then all of a sudden the momentum started and we had a good run last year and this year.

“My dad always told me your biggest asset are your folks. You put key people together with good communication and good things will happen. If you remember, I had a one-car team and I went to two, and everybody said, ‘You can't win with a two-car team,’ but I did it.

“In the automobile business you have good people, you spread them out and they got great experience, then you add another and another, and together if they communicate, they’re stronger. I think we kind of broke that mold.”

Perhaps fittingly, Hendrick’s newest driver – Larson – was the one to provide HMS its record-breaking win and driving the No. 5 Chevrolet, the same number of the car to give Hendrick win No. 1 in 1984.

Read Also:

Racing for Rick Hendrick

Larson, who previously competed for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Cup Series before he was fired for using a racial slur during the live broadcast of an iRacing event, hasn’t had long to get accustomed to his new home, particularly with numerous COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place until just recently.

Clearly, though, the change in surroundings has left an impression with the 28-year-old from Elk Grove, Calif.

“It’s an amazing place. Everything about the compound there at Hendrick Motorsports (in Charlotte, N.C.) is perfect. Everything down to the way they mow the lawn. It looks amazing,” Larson said.

“They put a level of effort into everything and pride in everything. I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody that our cars are this good. (Hendrick) has built such an amazing empire, and everybody there loves to work there, too.

“I think that’s the most important thing. They all respect him and love to work for him and (because of that) want to do a good job for him that results follow.”

And those results right now speak volumes.

Barring a sudden and drastic change in fortune, Hendrick doesn’t appear in danger of losing its status as the team to beat anytime soon.

“I think I’m good for the future,” Hendrick, 71, said. “I think at my age … with the average age of (my drivers at) 26, I think I’m set."

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"

Previous article

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Sonoma
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

8h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

6h
3
Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

4h
4
Formula 1

Can F1 really give up wind tunnels by 2030?

1d
5
Formula 1

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku

52min
Latest news
Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started
Video Inside
NAS

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

1h
Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"

20h
Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600
Video Inside
NAS

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

May 31, 2021
Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record
Video Inside
NAS

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record

May 31, 2021
NASCAR's longest race and first-time winners
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR's longest race and first-time winners

May 30, 2021
Latest videos
Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’ 00:50
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’ 01:05
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’ 02:09
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’

Kyle Larson claims Coca-Cola 600, notches Hendrick’s 269th team win 00:44
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Kyle Larson claims Coca-Cola 600, notches Hendrick’s 269th team win

History made at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Larson wins NASCAR’s longest race 02:03
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

History made at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Larson wins NASCAR’s longest race

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600 Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

Can F1 really give up wind tunnels by 2030?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 really give up wind tunnels by 2030?

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Latest news

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.