Repaving Fontana would be a "huge mistake" - Truex

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr says that repaving Fontana would be a “huge mistake” ahead of the 2018 race this weekend.

Fontana has never been repaved in its time hosting Cup races, having held its first top-tier NASCAR race in 1997 with Jeff Gordon the victor.

While initially derided as a circuit that prompted pedestrian racing the surface wearing has produced more exciting editions since.

The similarly worn track of Atlanta recently postponed a refresh and leading Cup drivers are against a future repave.

Truex says that it's important the Fontana track remains as it is because repaves do not work out.

“Fontana is such an awesome racetrack and to repave it would be a huge mistake,” he said. “I have a preference for worn-out track surfaces.

“The repave at Michigan [another 2-mile track, repaved ahead of the 2012 season] took a long time to come around. Repaves, in my opinion, don’t work out that well.”

Truex added that expected cool weather means the 2018 race could level the playing field.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is on a streak of three race wins in a row.

“The biggest thing when it’s cooler at Fontana it makes it a little bit easier for everybody to get their cars dialled in,” he said.

“When it’s sunny and warm there the track gets so slippery, making the car difficult to drive and handle.

“If it’s cooler the field will be closer and make it harder to pass. Just a more difficult weekend in general.”

Truex is tied for second in the Cup standings heading into the Fontana weekend, having taken three top-five finishes so far in 2018.

His best result at Fontana is fourth in 2017 and he previously stated that his Furniture Row Racing team is close to returning him to top form.

“I feel Fontana has been a good track for us over the years but we just haven’t capitalised on our performance there,” he said.

“We’re right there. It’s like when you’re out fishing and you catch a bunch of fish and you feel like you’re throwing the right lure, but maybe it’s just not the right colour – we need to get it dialled in. We’re so close.”