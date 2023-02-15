Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR
Tyler Reddick says he wants to “take it to the next level” with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
Reddick, who won his first Cup Series races with Richard Childress Racing in 2022, made the move to 23XI in the off season, replacing Kurt Busch.
When asked what it felt like to drive for six-time NBA champion Jordan, who co-founded the team with Hamlin ahead of the 2021 Cup season, Reddick said: “It’s a huge responsibility.
“That guy has done nothing but win, on and off the race track throughout his whole life. He has done really, really well. That is the tone and the precedence on how we are going to operate and go throughout our year here at 23XI.
“He has high expectations, and I knew that he was involved, but it is really cool to see, as I’ve been getting integrated into the team, on how much he does pay attention, even more so than I expected. It’s all been really good. I’m excited to drive for him and Denny and continue to grow in the right direction that this team and Toyota want us to.”
Bubba Wallace with Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick also told reporters at the Daytona 500 media day that he was genuinely surprised about how involved Jordan was with the team.
“He’s definitely locked in,” said Reddick. “It’s funny, I wasn’t feeling my best out at the Clash and somehow, he knew. I hadn’t told very many people, but he was in the loop and wanted to make sure I was all good.
“It’s great to know – I mean I know he cares about it; it is his team – but certainly he is really in the loop and pays attention to what is going on.
“I’m not going to lie, when you sit down and talk with a guy like that and you talk about the future and him wanting you to drive for his team – if that doesn’t get you excited and find a way to take it to the next level, then I don’t know what will.”
His move from Chevrolet-equipped RCR to 23XI means a new relationship with Toyota, and says he’s felt a change in the level of support from the manufacturer.
“Honestly, I would say it’s Toyota and TRD [Toyota Racing Development] and how they interact with the drivers,” he replied when asked what was different. “The support that 23XI and Joe Gibbs Racing gets from them is really, really incredible. I’d say that for me has been the biggest thing.
“Obviously, I changed teams too, for sure, and how the teams operates is different. But the overwhelming support and all the great people at Toyota is the biggest thing for me.”
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick gains a new teammate in Bubba Wallace this year, and believes he can learn a lot from the two-time Cup Series race winner when it comes to superspeedway racing.
“Just how he approaches speedway racing is definitely different than mine,” said Reddick. “His comfort level to be able to just jump in and go – is something that I don’t have the same understanding for.
“I have picked his brain on what him and Freddie [Kraft, spotter] do – how they communicate throughout the race is something that Nick [Payne, spotter] and I have tried to learn from and will continue to learn from.”
Related video
Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
Why his first Cup win is not the race Daniel Suarez is most proud of
Latest news
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation
Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation
Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026
Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026 Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026
Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"
Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking" Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.