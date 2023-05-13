Reddick's Cup team could face NASCAR penalties next week
Tyler Reddick's No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota team may face penalties next week following an inspection failure this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
On Friday, following the conclusion of pre-race Cup Series inspection, NASCAR announced that two cars - Reddick's No. 45 and Ty Gibbs' No. 54 Toyota - had both failed twice, which required a crew member to be ejected and the loss of pit selection for the weekend's race.
However, in such instances, NASCAR does not normally eject the team's crew chief. This time, NASCAR sent Reddick's crew chief, Billy Scott, out of the track for the remainder of the weekend.
A crew chief ejected for such violations is not typical but NASCAR retains the right to pick whichever crew member it desires for removal. As is typical, another member of Gibbs' crew was ejected for his violation.
Sources told Motorsport.com that the violation on Reddick's car was "serious" in nature, which is why NASCAR elected to eject Scott. The violation could also result in further penalties, which would be announced next week.
A NASCAR spokesman declined to identify the issue involved with Reddick's car.
Reddick is currently six in the 2023 series standings and is already qualified for the playoffs with a win at Circuit of the Americas.
20 years later: The Darlington finish that withstood the test of time
Chase Elliott leads NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed" Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield
Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut
Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut
Latest news
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.