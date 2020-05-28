NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in progress . . .
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rain forces NASCAR to postpone Charlotte II to Thursday

By:
May 28, 2020, 12:04 AM

Once again, rain has interrupted NASCAR’s return to racing this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wednesday night’s scheduled 500k Cup Series race was postponed due to rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha, which covered the Charlotte area most of the day.

The race has been postponed to 7 p.m. ET Thursday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

In addition, because of that change, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will be moved from Saturday afternoon to 7 p.m. ET Monday because TV crews and equipment have a longer turnaround time due to social distancing guidelines.

Due to an invert, William Byron was scheduled to start from the pole in the 500k race, followed by Alex Bowman, Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto and John Hunter Nemechek.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Cole Custer and Erik Jones.

The 500k race will be the last of four races this week at Charlotte, which started with NASCAR’s longest race – the Coca Cola 600 – won by Brad Keselowski last Sunday night.

Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race on Monday night and Chase Elliott held off Busch to win Tuesday night’s Truck Series race, which was that series’ first event since Feb. 21 at Las Vegas.

