Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures
NASCAR Cup News

Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen

Team Penske president Tim Cindric believes there are more “teething issues” to come with NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup Series car, following the outlier races at the LA Coliseum and Daytona’s superspeedway so far.

Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

NASCAR now ventures to the West Coast, starting with Auto Club Speedway at Fontana this weekend before journeying to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

These tracks are closer in layout to the intermediate ovals that NASCAR races on the most. Cindric admits he’s not yet confident that teams have got their arms around the new car just yet, and believes there are still some hurdles in front of the sport.

“I think there are still quite a few teething issues in this process,” he told Motorsport.com and Associated Press at the St Petersburg IndyCar event. “OK, there’s the supply chain issues, but the whole world is used to that. I think the racing people are just relating to the outside world now in different ways than they have before.

“I think there’s still a lot to be learned there, I think some of these teething issues haven’t raised their head yet – I hope I’m wrong – but you have to prepare for that. These two races have been such anomalies, nothing like what we’ll see in California or Vegas or COTA. So many things are quite a bit different to what we’ve seen until now.”

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire, Victory Lane

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire, Victory Lane

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Despite the lack of inventory as teams build up their cars – which are based on NASCAR’s single-supplier ethos – Penske has already ‘retired’ the car with which Tim’s son Austin Cindric drove to Daytona 500 victory on team founder Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

“We’ve rented JJ Yeley’s car to be a backup for the West Coast swing for the #2 car,” revealed Cindric. “We took the Daytona-winning car out of circulation, so we now have the car Yeley drove at Daytona as the backup.

“It was our choice to retire a car, I think we’re a little unique in that, as we’ve always tried to keep the race cars that have done extraordinary things in that state. Because you can let their state wander if you keep using them!

“We now have [Austin’s 500 winner] at home. Now Austin just needs to drive! I think Austin would rather it be in Roger’s collection than to take it home. That’s his mindset, being part of something big.”

Cindric says the car and parts supply remains in flux for the moment, with teams doing their best to rotate the cars as the season progresses.

“We went to Daytona with six for the four cars, I’m including the #21, and we’ve been repairing the cars for this next week,” he added. “I think we’re at 10 now.

“It changes by the day on pieces and parts. We’ve been taking cars that haven’t raced yet and putting them into circulation while we fix the others.

“The parts are very regulated, you’re not going to get in through the back door to getting parts and pieces. We’re going to try and get through this West Coast swing, and it’s whatever makes sense.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures
Previous article

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Grosjean: Getting voted #1 Driver in fan vote “felt amazing” St. Pete
IndyCar

Grosjean: Getting voted #1 Driver in fan vote “felt amazing”

Mark Miles “could imagine” IndyCar racing in Mexico again
IndyCar

Mark Miles “could imagine” IndyCar racing in Mexico again

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Latest news

Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures

Alex Bowman: Limited practice time "big challenge" at Fontana
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman: Limited practice time "big challenge" at Fontana

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.