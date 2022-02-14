Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program Next / Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle will attempt to make his NASCAR return in the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

NY Racing has announced that Biffle will pilot the No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Chevrolet Camaro.

The car is not locked in, so Biffle has to race his way into the event. Jay Guy will be atop the pit box as crew chief.

Biffle, 52, has 510 starts at the Cup level and 19 race wins. He also has 20 victories in the Xfinity Series and 17 wins in the Truck Series. He hasn't competed in the NCS since 2016.

Read Also:

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season," said Biffle. "I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances. Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine. I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most.”

The team has made a handful of appearances in recent years, most recently in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 with J.J. Yeley. 

“As a product of HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus,” said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner. “I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, without them I’m not sure this is possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program
Previous article

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program
Next article

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Wendell Scott Jr., son of NASCAR HoFer, passes away
NASCAR Cup

Wendell Scott Jr., son of NASCAR HoFer, passes away

Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch Light invests $10 million in female NASCAR driver program

Why Toyota wants to add NASCAR Cup teams – but not right now
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Toyota wants to add NASCAR Cup teams – but not right now

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.