NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023

Noah Gragson will move fulltime to the NASCAR Cup Series next season, joining Petty GMS Racing.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Petty GMS Racing announced on Wednesday that Gragson will take over its No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, beginning in 2023 as a teammate to Erik Jones, who recently reached a multi-year agreement to remain in the No. 43.

Gragson will replace Ty Dillon, who is leaving the organization at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Gragson in a release from the team. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.” 

Gragson, 24, currently competes fulltime with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where has eight career victories. Previously, he ran with Kyle Busch Motorsports in Truck Series, winning twice.

He has made a handful of starts at the Cup level as well with both Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports, finishing as high as 18th at Kansas earlier this year.

“Noah (Gragson) has shown tremendous talent throughout his career,” said Petty GMS owner Maury Gallagher. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. As we move in to our second year of competition in the Cup Series, Noah is a great fit for our organization and I think with Erik (Jones) and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.” 

Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty added: “We’re excited to have Noah join the Petty GMS family and climb in the No. 42 next season. Noah’s proven he can win in the Truck and Xfinity Series and compete for championships, and we know he will bring that same fire with him to Petty GMS next season.” 

