Ryan Blaney takes Phoenix Cup pole for Team Penske
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Breaking news

Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix

Several NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection on Saturday, and there have been penalties.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix
Listen to this article

All teams passed on the third attempt, so none will have to serve a pass-through penalty during the race on Sunday.

The following teams failed inspection twice: The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, the No. 18 and No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, the No. 42 and No. 32 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolets, and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

As a result, a crew member from each team will be ejected from the track and will lose pit selection.

Here is the list of which team member has been ejected, and their title:

No. 18 - Car Chief, Nate Bellows

No. 15 - Car Chief, Robert Valentinsen

No. 8 - Car Chief, David Alexander

No. 77 - Car Chief, JR Norris

No. 41 - Car Chief, Tony Cardamone

No. 20 - Car Chief, Chris Sherwood

No. 38 - Engineer, Troy Raker

No. 43 - Engineer, Danny Efland

No. 42 - Car Chief, Cam Strader

Ryan Blaney takes Phoenix Cup pole for Team Penske
Ryan Blaney takes Phoenix Cup pole for Team Penske
