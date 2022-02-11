Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success
NASCAR Cup News

Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are going to try another go at a driver’s council – one with more structure and involving both current and former participants in the sport.

Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'
Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

The Drivers Advisory Council, the formation of which was announced on Friday morning, is the second time in the past 10 years NASCAR’s top drivers have attempted to organize as a collective entity.

The most recent council, formed in 2015, typically included around 10 Cup series drivers and met several times a year with NASCAR executives to discuss “big picture” issues affecting the sport. That council dissolved prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The stated objectives of the new council include “further improving the areas of safety in motorsports, growing and enhancing the sport, and maximizing the opportunities for drivers to achieve success both on and off the track.”

The DAC will consist of a seven-member board of directors – Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano, Kyle Petty and Daniel Suarez.

“As a current driver and also a team owner, I now see things from a different perspective and that has made me appreciate the importance of collaboration across the industry,” said Hamlin, who served on the previous council.

“The new council will deliver a unified, collective voice from the drivers to help address any challenges we face and help accomplish the common goals the industry shares.”

Burton named council director

In addition, former NASCAR driver and current NBC TV analyst, Jeff Burton, will serve as the director of the council.

“I’ve been fortunate to have many roles within the sport and I’m excited to add this venture into the fold,” Burton said. “I’m humbled and honored that the drivers have asked me to help with this effort. “I believe we have a great sport, and this council has the opportunity to work together with the entire industry to make it even better.”

Asked his opinion on why this drivers council effort would be different that the previous iteration, Burton said, “It had good people and good intentions and the right idea. The lesson was that if you’re going to do it, you need someone on the outside that can help. You need someone or a group of people that can make this happen.

“There are conversations I’m happy now that they don’t have to be involved in. They can have a conversation with me and then I can have the lengthy conversations and it allows them to focus on being drivers or sponsor representatives – all the things that requires them to be successful.”

Working with NASCAR executives 

The DAC said it will continue work with NASCAR and its leaders offering its input on the direction of the sport.

“Collaboration is critical to our growth, and we welcome any opportunity to strengthen communication with our drivers,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer.

“We often look to drivers for input when making decisions that affect the sport, and the Drivers Advisory Council will help streamline that communication. Working together, we will continue to deliver the great NASCAR racing experience our fans expect and deserve.”

Read Also:

The DAC will also have a cooperative relationship with the Race Team Alliance (RTA), which consists of 14 Cup Series organizations.

“One of the keys to our sport being successful is collaboration among all of its stakeholders. Having a formalized group through which the drivers can better communicate will be a great asset for all of us,” said Dave Alpern president of Joe Gibbs Racing and co-chair of the Team Owner Council.

“They picked the perfect guy to lead the Drivers Advisory Council in Jeff Burton and have assembled a solid Board of Directors to get the group started with a strong, unified voice.

Petty, also a former driver and NBC TV analyst, called the formation of the new council “the start of a new era in NASCAR.”

“Through the leadership of Jeff Burton and the Board of Directors, the drivers now have a united voice, a voice that can effect change and improvement in almost every aspect of our sport,” he said.

“The DAC has the opportunity to create a legacy for generations of drivers to come.”

shares
comments
Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success
Previous article

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success

NASCAR Clash at LA Coliseum proved TV ratings bonanza Los Angeles Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Clash at LA Coliseum proved TV ratings bonanza

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Latest Cup Series drivers council called 'new era in NASCAR'

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen car made LA Clash a success

Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Trevor Bayne to run seven Xfinity races for JGR

Daytona 500 winning team will get to keep car for 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 winning team will get to keep car for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.