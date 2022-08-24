NASCAR suspends three from No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team

Listen to this article

The team’s crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards and team engineer Steven Gray have all been suspended for the next four races, through and including the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The team was penalized according to Section 14.11.2.1.A&B; 10.5.2.6.E: Safety Penalty (Ballast) Note: Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

During Saturday’s Cup practice session at Watkins Glen, ballast dropped out of Cody Ware’s No. 51 which caused a caution.

After the incident, race control told the No. 51 to return to the garage saying, “He’ll be done for this session.”

In addition, Bruce Schlicker, crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger in the Xfinity Series was fined $5,000 for having one lug not safe and secure following Saturday’s race.