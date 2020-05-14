Brad Keselowski takes Darlington pole, per random draw
Brad Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag in NASCAR's return this weekend at Darlington Raceway, per a random draw.
With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR will use a random draw based off of the owner's standings to decide the lineup for this Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway.
Here is how it will be done:
- Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
The draw took place on NASCAR Race Hub starting from the rear of the grid using lottery-style balls.
Ryan Newman, who tested at Darlington in order to gain medical clearance from NASCAR, will start 21st in his return this weekend.
Brad Keselowski of Team Penske and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports will control the front row of the grid.
Complete Starting Lineup
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Alex Bowman
3. Matt DiBenedetto
4. Kyle Busch
5. Aric Almirola
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Joey Logano
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Chase Elliott
12. Matt Kenseth
13. Clint Bowyer
14. Cole Custer
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Austin Dillon
17. Bubba Wallace
18. William Byron
19. Corey LaJoie
20. Erik Jones
21. Ryan Newman
22. Kurt Busch
23. Ricky Stenouse Jr.
24. Chris Buescher
25. Ryan Preece
26. Garrett Smithley
27. Quinn Houff
28. Christopher Bell
29. Tyler Reddick
30. J.J. Yeley
31. Michael McDowell
32. Joey Gase
33. Ty Dillon
34. John-Hunter Nemechek
35. Brennan Poole
36. Reed Sorenson
