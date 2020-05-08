NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races
NASCAR has set the race and stage lengths for the rescheduled races at Darlington and Charlotte over the next two weeks.
NASCAR will resume its 2020 schedule with three events at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, beginning with a 400-mile Cup Series race on May 17, followed by a 200-mile Xfinity Series race on May 19 and a 310-mile Cup race on May 20.
The stage lengths for those races are as follows:
May 17 (Cup Series): 90 laps, 95 laps and 108 laps (3:30 p.m. ET)
May 19 (Xfinity Series): 45 laps, 45, laps and 57 laps (8 p.m. ET)
May 20 (Cup Series): 60 laps, 65 laps and 103 laps (7:30 p.m. ET)
Charlotte Motor Speedway will host four races in four days beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race on May 24. That will be followed by a 300-mile Xfinity Series race on May 25, a 200-mile Truck Series race on May 26 and a 312-mile Cup race on May 27.
The stage lengths for those races are as follows:
May 24 (Cup Series): 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps and 100 laps (6 p.m. ET)
May 25 (Xfinity Series): 45 laps, 45 laps, 110 laps (7:30 p.m. ET)
May 26 (Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series): 30 laps, 30 laps and 74 laps (8 p.m. ET)
May 27 (Cup Series): 55 laps, 60 laps and 93 laps (8 p.m. ET)
All of these races are one-day events and consist of the race event only except for the Coca-Cola 600, which will have one-lap single-car qualifying on May 24 at 2:05 p.m. ET.
Read Also:
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Author
|Jim Utter
NASCAR sets stage lengths for rescheduled races
Race hub
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets
|
17 Sep - 20 SepTickets