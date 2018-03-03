Global
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas Qualifying report

Ryan Blaney earns pole position over Kevin Harvick at Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards / Pennzoil
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Caramel
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide crew push car through the garage
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Discount Tire and Paul Wolfe
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
03/03/2018 01:24

Ryan Blaney put an exclamation point on his strong start to the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Blaney saved his best for last, posting the fastest average lap speed of day in the final round of knockout qualifying Friday to win the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Blaney’s lap at 191.489 mph easily surpassed that of Kevin Harvick (190.248 mph), who actually went slower in the final round than in the second.

Kurt Busch will start third, Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Kyle Larson will complete the top-five.

Rounding out the top 12: Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Paul Menard.

The pole is Blaney’s first of the season and third of his Cup career. His most recent pole came last fall at Phoenix.

“My team does such a good job getting us better each round,” said Blaney, who is second in the series standings. “We definitely did that. It’s really cool to have a lot of speed in our Ford Fusion.

“The wind was crazy – it kept blowing me around in (Turn) 3. It was just gusty. The second round it really didn’t gust hard. It was kind of random. It’s cool to get our first pole of the season and hopefully our car will be good in race trim tomorrow and come Sunday.”

Round 2

Harvick wasted no time bolting to the top spot in the second 10-minute round of knockout qualifying, posting his flying lap shortly after the session began.

His average lap speed of 191.090 mph was fastest of the day at the time and just edged Blaney (191.008 mph).

Jones was third, Logano fourth and Truex fifth. Also advancing to the final round were Elliott, Stenhouse, Keselowski, Bowyer, Larson, Menard and Kurt Busch.

Menard, who was fastest in the first round, and Keselowski broke into the Top 12 after making late-session second attempts.

Among those who failed to advance to the final round were Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, rookie William Byron, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon.

“We just missed it a little bit off of Turn 4 over there. We were good in Round 1, we just got too loose,” Busch said.

“Historically, we don’t qualify well here. Hopefully, we’ll roll triple sevens on Sunday and come away with the win.”

Round 1

Menard led a sweep for Ford of the top three positions in the first 15-minute round of knockout qualifying.

Menard’s average lap speed of 190.181 mph just eclipsed that of Keselowski (190.168 mph). Blaney was third, Byron fourth and Elliott completed the top-five.

Truex posted the 10th-fastest speed in the first round but said it had a right-rear tire which equalized and sought permission from NASCAR to make a tire change. The team’s request was denied.

Johnson was the final car to make an attempt, which came with two minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the session. He ended up 14th and knocked Darrell Wallace Jr. out of the Top 24 in the process.

“Honestly, I don't know,” Wallace said when asked what the issue was with his No. 43 Chevrolet. “We are all scratching our heads ... but we're still pumped up and will figure it out for Sunday.”

Among the others who failed to advance to Round 2 were Ryan Newman, A.J. Allmendinger, Aric Almirola and Ty Dillon.

Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer was 30th fastest in the No. 51 Ford and will make his Cup series debut in Sunday’s race.

All cars passed inspection and were ready to qualify when Round 1 got underway. Several, including Almirola and Kyle Busch, required multiple attempts to pass, however.

Cla#DriverManufacturerTimeGapMph
1 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 28.200   191.489
2 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 28.384 0.184 190.248
3 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 28.411 0.211 190.067
4 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 28.424 0.224 189.980
5 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 28.504 0.304 189.447
6 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 28.545 0.345 189.175
7 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 28.549 0.349 189.148
8 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 28.556 0.356 189.102
9 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 28.614 0.414 188.719
10 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 28.626 0.426 188.640
11 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 28.652 0.452 188.469
12 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 28.656 0.456 188.442
13 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 28.596 0.396 188.838
14 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 28.615 0.415 188.712
15 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 28.631 0.431 188.607
16 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 28.656 0.456 188.442
17 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 28.668 0.468 188.363
18 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 28.744 0.544 187.865
19 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 28.747 0.547 187.846
20 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 28.809 0.609 187.441
21 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 28.830 0.630 187.305
22 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 28.839 0.639 187.246
23 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 28.852 0.652 187.162
24 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 28.968 0.768 186.413
25 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 28.777 0.577 187.650
26 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 28.793 0.593 187.546
27 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 28.890 0.690 186.916
28 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 28.980 0.780 186.335
29 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 29.013 0.813 186.123
30 51 united_states Cole Custer  Chevrolet 29.035 0.835 185.982
31 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 29.140 0.940 185.312
32 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 29.185 0.985 185.027
33 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 29.441 1.241 183.418
34 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 29.626 1.426 182.272
35 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 30.127 1.927 179.241
36 00 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Chevrolet 30.631 2.431 176.292
37 55 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 31.101 2.901 173.628

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Track Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Article type Qualifying report
