RPM adds new six-race sponsor for Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports has landed another new sponsor for its rookie driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Darrell Wallace Jr.

In a news conference Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., RPM and World Wide Technology, a leading technology solution provider company, announced a new partnership.

WWT will become the technology and analytics partner of RPM and the company will serve as primary sponsor of Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet for six races this season, the first being next week at Kansas Speedway.

As part of the new partnership, WWT will embed a team of its data scientists within the organization and use analysis of sensor, environmental and other data to optimize the team's performance on the track.

“Technology is always changing in our sport,” said Brian Moffitt, RPM’s CEO. “The amount of data available and collected by teams during test sessions and race weekends is staggering and could be overwhelming.

“Our partnership with World Wide Technology will help ensure our team maximizes the knowledge available in this collection of data so we stay ahead of what's happening in our sport.”

WWT addition races as a primary sponsor this season will be June 24 at Sonoma, Calif.; Sept. 9 at Indianapolis; Sept. 16 at Las Vegas; Sept. 30 at Charlotte; and Oct. 7 at Dover, Del. The No. 43 car and team will bear the WWT branding and “Silicon Valley in St. Louis” message.

“I'm really into technology in my personal life and this partnership makes perfect sense for me and our race team," said Wallace. “World Wide Technology will bring a whole new set of tools to our race team that we can directly translate into speed in our cars.

“The amount of data they can collect and analyze for us will give us an advantage and help us with our entire process of setting up the car on a race weekend.”

WWT's innovative ecosystem, known as the Advanced Technology Center, brings together hundreds of technology companies, from Silicon Valley heavyweights to emerging tech players, to test out and integrate technology solutions for customers.