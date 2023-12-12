Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after charges were dropped

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been reinstated by the sanctioning body.

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR in April of this year after he was charged with felony assault by strangulation (inflict serious injury), as well as misdemeanor assault on a female.

The charges have since been dropped by the Iredell County district attorney’s office, and NASCAR issued the following statement on Tuesday: "Cody Ware's indefinite suspension has been lifted and he is approved to return to all NASCAR Racing activity."

Ware issued the following statement after his reinstatement: “I’ve maintained my innocence from the very beginning, even as there was a rush to judgment by others. I’m glad this entire matter is behind me because it’s been an incredibly difficult eight months. With all of the allegations being dismissed, I’m thankful to have my life back.”

The 28-year-old has has nearly 100 starts in the Cup Series with one top-ten, finishing sixth at Daytona in 2022. He has driven for the team owned by his father [Rick Ware Racing] since he made his debut back in 2017.

Ware was also part of the LMP2-Am championship-winning team in the Asian Le Mans Series during the 2019-2020 season. He has one appearance in the Rolex 24 and three IndyCar starts, all with RWR.

Following Ware's suspension, the team used various drivers in the No. 51 Ford Mustang. They were Matt Crafton, Ryan Newman, Zane Smith, J.J. Yeley, Todd Gilliland, Andy Lally, and Cole Custer.

It's also worth noting that Rick Ware Racing signed Justin Haley earlier this year, but has yet to announce a 2024 driver for its second full-time entry.

Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

