Points leader Kyle Busch: Kevin Harvick has the edge

NASCAR Cup series points leader Kyle Busch says that Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick is still "a little bit better" than he is in the 2018 season.

Busch has risen to the lead of the standings after back-to-back victories in the two most recent races at Texas and Bristol.

Prior to his winning breakthrough, Busch had said he was "on an island" in races as he lacked the speed of the race winners and was clear of third.

That came during a spell in which SHR's Harvick won three races as the ageing Ford Fusion enjoyed a renaissance.

Harvick is now third in the standings, 75 points behind Busch, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes Harvick still has the edge.

“Man, I think we’re pretty equal honestly," said Busch. "I think I’ve got to give them the notch a little bit. I think they’re a little bit better than we are.

"I think [Kyle] Larson’s right there as well too. I think he may actually be in the mix as well, so the #42 was strong last week. I think the 42 is strong this week – he’s the fastest car certainly on the short run in practices thus far here at Richmond.

"It’s just going to be a fight to the end, you know? I think that we kind of saw the guys, the main players kind of come rise to the top last year through the end of the regular season and through the playoffs and I think those same guys are kind of the top guys right now with a few more mixed in.

"I think Denny [Hamlin]'s getting better. I think Kurt [Busch]'s getting better.

"I think a couple of the Hendrick cars will start showing their speed here probably in the next three months or so I would predict and we’ll see what happens with how it all goes down between now and then.”