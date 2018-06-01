Global
NASCAR Cup Pocono Practice report

Kyle Busch fastest in Friday's shortened Cup practice session

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
01/06/2018 04:43

Pocono Raceway’s most recent NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Busch, led the way in Friday’s shortened practice session.

Busch, who is fresh off his fourth Cup win of the season last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, posted an average lap speed of 176.939 mph to top Friday’s only practice.

Alex Bowman ended up second-fastest (175.490 mph) and Clint Bowyer was third (175.486 mph). Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Completing the Top 10 were Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard and Martin Truex Jr.

The start of the practice was delayed by 15 minutes as track workers continued to work to resolve weepers on the track left from rain overnight and early Friday morning.

“The hardest part of the track, for me, is probably Turn 1, and then Turn 2 is the second-hardest, and then Turn 3 is the third-hardest – Turn 3, last year, because of the patch they laid down,” Busch said.

“We couldn’t go down low and get underneath somebody and get a run on them because, when you come off the corner, you’re 8 to 10 mph slower than the guy on your outside and they’re just going to blow right by you going down the straightaway.”

The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Truex and Ross Chastain were all held out of the final 15 minutes of the practice session because each of their teams failed pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 5 50.865     176.939
2 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 8 51.285 0.420 0.420 175.490
3 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 12 51.286 0.421 0.001 175.486
4 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 5 51.296 0.431 0.010 175.452
5 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 11 51.347 0.482 0.051 175.278
6 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 5 51.377 0.512 0.030 175.176
7 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 9 51.416 0.551 0.039 175.043
8 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 9 51.469 0.604 0.053 174.863
9 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 5 51.517 0.652 0.048 174.700
10 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 5 51.541 0.676 0.024 174.618
11 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 7 51.563 0.698 0.022 174.544
12 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 6 51.597 0.732 0.034 174.429
13 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 8 51.625 0.760 0.028 174.334
14 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 11 51.701 0.836 0.076 174.078
15 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 6 51.739 0.874 0.038 173.950
16 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 11 51.803 0.938 0.064 173.735
17 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 5 51.816 0.951 0.013 173.692
18 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 9 51.852 0.987 0.036 173.571
19 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 7 51.903 1.038 0.051 173.400
20 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 8 51.980 1.115 0.077 173.144
21 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 5 51.987 1.122 0.007 173.120
22 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 8 52.058 1.193 0.071 172.884
23 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 7 52.099 1.234 0.041 172.748
24 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 9 52.132 1.267 0.033 172.639
25 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 7 52.380 1.515 0.248 171.821
26 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 5 52.521 1.656 0.141 171.360
27 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 10 52.713 1.848 0.192 170.736
28 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 12 52.757 1.892 0.044 170.593
29 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 7 52.846 1.981 0.089 170.306
30 51 united_states Cole Custer  Chevrolet 19 53.281 2.416 0.435 168.916
31 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 14 53.317 2.452 0.036 168.802
32 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 2 53.683 2.818 0.366 167.651
33 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 7 54.134 3.269 0.451 166.254
34 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 9 54.459 3.594 0.325 165.262
35 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 13 54.564 3.699 0.105 164.944
36 7 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 9 54.690 3.825 0.126 164.564
37 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 3 54.989 4.124 0.299 163.669
38 99 united_states Derrike Cope  Chevrolet 4 55.087 4.222 0.098 163.378

 

