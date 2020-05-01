NASCAR makes safety upgrades following Newman crash

The bulletin says that the current ban on simulator testing will end May 4, however on-track testing will be not be allowed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Each organization is allowed 150 hours of wind tunnel time through 2021 calendar year with a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. Additionally, wind tunnel testing of the Next Gen car (which has been delayed until 2022) is not permitted.

NASCAR has also reduced the number of short block sealed engine changes from 13 to eight.

On the technical side, NASCAR has made some tweaks in the name of safety following Ryan Newman's last-lap crash in February's Daytona 500.

New upper and lower roll bar supports will be added for races at Daytona and Talladega (optional elsewhere), as well as an intrusion plate. Aero ducts have also been been eliminated for the superspeedway races.

Another interesting change is a check valve on the oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank, likely in response to the oil spilling out of Newman's upside down car.

Here's a complete list of the technical changes:

Addition of a lower main roll bar support bar #20 / intrusion plate and upper main roll bar support bar #21 (mandatory superspeedways, optional elsewhere).

Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.

Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).

Updated roll bar padding specifications (mandatory at all tracks beginning June 1).

Oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank must contain a check valve (mandatory at all tracks beginning with Talladega).

Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only)

"As teams prepare for the return to racing, we want to provide as much advance notice as possible for upcoming technical changes. Some of these updates stem from the investigation into the 6 car incident at Daytona, and all are intended to produce a safe and competitive race at all venues. We look forward to providing more details in the near future," said John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development.