Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
13 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
20 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
27 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
34 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
41 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
48 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
55 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
62 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
68 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
76 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
97 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
104 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
111 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
117 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
125 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
131 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
138 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
146 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
153 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
160 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
167 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
174 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
181 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
188 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes safety upgrades following Newman crash

NASCAR makes safety upgrades following Newman crash
By:
May 1, 2020, 10:12 PM

NASCAR released a bulletin Friday detailing enhancements in safety and competition updates.

The bulletin says that the current ban on simulator testing will end May 4, however on-track testing will be not be allowed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Each organization is allowed 150 hours of wind tunnel time through 2021 calendar year with a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. Additionally, wind tunnel testing of the Next Gen car (which has been delayed until 2022) is not permitted.  

NASCAR has also reduced  the number of short block sealed engine changes from 13 to eight.

On the technical side, NASCAR has made some tweaks in the name of safety following Ryan Newman's last-lap crash in February's Daytona 500.

New upper and lower roll bar supports will be added for races at Daytona and Talladega (optional elsewhere), as well as an intrusion plate. Aero ducts have also been been eliminated for the superspeedway races.

Another interesting change is a check valve on the oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank, likely in response to the oil spilling out of Newman's upside down car.

Here's a complete list of the technical changes:

  • Addition of a lower main roll bar support bar #20 / intrusion plate and upper main roll bar support bar #21 (mandatory superspeedways, optional elsewhere).
  • Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.
  • Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).
  • Updated roll bar padding specifications (mandatory at all tracks beginning June 1).
  • Oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank must contain a check valve (mandatory at all tracks beginning with Talladega).
  • Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only)

"As teams prepare for the return to racing, we want to provide as much advance notice as possible for upcoming technical changes. Some of these updates stem from the investigation into the 6 car incident at Daytona, and all are intended to produce a safe and competitive race at all venues. We look forward to providing more details in the near future," said John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development.

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

