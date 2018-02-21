Mailbag: Should NASCAR regulate celebratory burnouts?

The NASCAR Mailbag is back to answer your fan questions as the 2018 season gets underway.

Is it time for another NASCAR tradition to be changed – even eliminated? As expensive as race cars are, should the winner's post race burnouts (to the point of blowing tires, damaging sheet metal and overheating engines) end? - From Charlie

Charlie, I sure hope not. I can't think of anything fans in attendance look forward to more other than maybe the race itself, then the post-race celebration. One of the things I find most interesting is how different drivers have different ways they feel celebrating which generally show the magnitude of the win (in their eyes) and what things are most important to them to highlight. As long as drivers understand that by tearing up their cars could impact post-race inspection and potentially impact what they got out of the win, I have no problem with the practice. Now, if an owner of a car wants to crack down on it, that's their prerogative. – Jim Utter

What has Monster Energy done to promote the series at all. Between going to a half dozen races last year and watching the rest on TV I have not seen anything. I thought they were going to try to promote it to the millennials because they use their products a lot?? – From Edward

That's a good question Edward. From what I've seen, they have done several cross-promotions with their Monster Energy Athletes and taken drivers to other events to promote NASCAR. They've also done at-track activation, but I will agree that I expected a more of an impact from them, especially when it comes to reaching out to the younger demographic. For example, I'd like to see more things like the NASCAR Holeshot Challenge (which came before NASCAR's deal with Monster) in the future. - Nick DeGroot

I heard Darrell Waltrip comment about Bowman going to the rear as he took the flag during his Duel race. Not wanting to damage the car was implied. Why race at all, unless they (the front row cars) are required to? Are they? I know points are earned (for the top finishers). If the reason is the points potential, what about in past years? Thank you. - From Wangstom

Wangstom, according to the entry blank, cars must start the qualifying races. Now, there is no requirement they must finish. So, theoretically, if a pole winner wanted to start the race and then pull in the garage to park their car to save it, they could. From a public perception standpoint, I don't think it would go over very well with fans, however. As you pointed out, now there is even more reason to race, because the top-10 finishers in each Duel receive points toward their Daytona 500 total. No one should want to leave points on the table. – Jim Utter

Do you think NASCAR will step in between the feud between Denny Hamlin and Darrell Wallace Jr.? Or will it be 'boys have at it?' – From Mark

Mark, again, I sure hope not. There is nothing of any serious consequence at the moment other than a war of words (and tweets) and action after the race is over. Fans say they crave rivalries. The worst thing we can possibly do is have NASCAR step in and quash them before they even have a chance to develop. – Jim Utter