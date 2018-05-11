NASCAR fans asked to design pole trophy

NASCAR fans will have the chance to design the 2018 Cup Series' pole trophy award, thanks to a competition organized by sponsor Busch Beer.

Busch returned as an official NASCAR sponsor following an 11-year hiatus after signing a multi-year agreement earlier in 2018, having first sponsored the top level of NASCAR back in 1978 and its comeback revived the Busch pole award.

The driver who takes the most pole positions in 2018 earns the trophy, which will now be designed in a competition.

“Busch Beer has returned to our roots with the addition of the Busch Pole Award in 2018,” said Daniel Blake, senior director of U.S. value brands for Anheuser-Busch.

“We started our involvement in NASCAR with the Busch Pole Award in 1978 and now we want to celebrate with our fans by asking them to design the year-end Busch Pole Award trophy.

"Not only do they get to design the Busch Pole Award, but we’ll bring them to the 2018 NASCAR Champion’s Week to present it to the driver with the most Busch Pole Awards of the season.

"We’re excited to see the passion, creativity and enthusiasm race fans have as they design the Busch Pole Award trophy.”

Submissions can be made between May 10-28, with an entry allowed to be "in any form, including but not limited to, napkin sketches, computer-drafted designs or even a photo of a hand-crafted trophy on Twitter using #BuschPoleContest by midnight on May 28."

Busch will then select three entries with a vote on Twitter to declare a winner, with the victor then revealed on July 7 at Daytona International Speedway.

The winner will earn a trip to the 2018 NASCAR Champion’s Week.

The rules and a step-by-step process can be found HERE.